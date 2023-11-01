From ‘Goblin’ to ‘Tomorrow’: Meet some of the handsome grim reapers of K-dramas

It’s no secret that Hallyu lovers easily fall head over heels for handsome actors and actresses in K-dramas because of the complete package that they provide – from sheer beauty to talent. It is especially true when it comes to grim reapers in Korean dramas. Whether they are the focal point of the Korean drama or not, grim reaper roles often intentionally or unintentionally go to actors who catch viewers’ attention in a snap.

Unarguably, the most famous and handsome grim reaper in a Korean drama that viewers have etched in their minds is Lee Dong-wook from Goblin, otherwise known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. Some of the latest supernatural K-dramas have also given fans new artists to drool over and rightfully so. If you’re looking forward to watching some handsome grim reapers in action in various genres, read on.

6 Korean dramas with grim reapers that are a must watch for a Hallyu lover

49 days (2011)

Directed by: Jo Young-gwang, Park Yong-soon

Cast: Nam Gyu-ri, Bae Soo-bin, Lee Yo-won, Jung Il-woo

Episodes: 20

Synopsis: Ji-hyun (Nam Gyu-ri) believes she lives the perfect life – perfect daughter, fiance, and best friends. After an accident, she goes into a coma and wakes up in a depressed young woman’s body (Lee Yo-won). Scheduler or Grim Reaper (Jung Il-woo) gives her 49 days to get a second chance at living which ultimately leads to her pitch-perfect world crumbling down.

About the show: This grim reaper Korean drama was loved by many when it aired and it’s apparent in its viewership ratings. The series opened with 8.1% nationwide ratings and ended with a whopping 17.1% viewership, as per Asian Wiki.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God or Goblin (2016)

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok

Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), a Goblin with the curse of an immortal life, meets a cheerful high school student, Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun), who claims to be his human bride. She also claims that she can put an end to his curse by taking out the invisible sword from his chest. But Kim Shin’s last breath may be the end of their fateful love story as well.

About the show: Goblin is still considered a cultural phenomenon in South Korea for various reasons, such as giving viewers one of the most famous and drool-worthy grim reapers in Korean drama through actor Lee Dong-wook. Despite being released seven years ago, it continues to be the sixth most-watched K-drama of all time.

Black (2017)

Directed by: Kim Hong-sun

Cast: Song Seung-heon, Go Ara, Kim Jae-young

Episodes: 18

Synopsis: Grim Reaper #444 (Song Seung-heon) breaks the laws of heaven after he falls in love with a mortal female, Kang Ha-ra (Go Ara) who can see shadows. Together, they uncover cold case mysteries from two decades ago and save people’s lives, at the expense of their own.

About the show: Song Seung-heon’s beauty and talent in Black easily charms its way onto our most handsome grim reaper Korean dramas list. However, in September 2004, he was exposed for evading military service feigning an illness. He served a two-year conscription later and was discharged in November 2006.

Doom At Your Service (2021)

Directed by: Kwon Young-Il

Cast: Park Bo-young, Seo In-guk

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Tak Dong-kyung’s (Park Bo-young) life falls apart when she gets diagnosed with a brain tumor. With no one by her side, she wishes doom upon the world. Soon enough, she meets Doom (Seo In-guk), in the form of a grim reaper. The duo into a 100-day contract not knowing what lies in store for them.

About the show: In May 2021, Seo In-guk mentioned that he personally believed that he has “a weird face” in response to a director’s comment about his unconventional beauty.

Tomorrow (2022)

Directed by: Kim Tae-yoon, Sung Chi-wook

Cast: Rowoon (SF9, Kim Hee-seon, Lee Soo-hyuk

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: A group of grim reapers including Goo-ryun (Kim Hee-seon), Ryung-goo (Yun Ji-on), with their leader Joong-gil (Lee Soo-hyuk), employ a young Jun-woong (Rowoon) in their crisis management team where they save suicidal people and give them hope.

About the show: The list of most handsome grim reaper Korean dramas would be incomplete without Tomorrow, which includes several talented actors such as Yun Ji-on, Lee Soo-hyuk, and even Kim Hee-seon. The show’s production team also had to clarify a scene from episode 7 as fictional and random, after netizens spotted BTS member V and Jung Kook’s birth dates and names written on a deceased list.

Kokdu: Season of Deity (2023)

Directed by: Baek Soo-chan, Kim Ji-hoon

Cast: Lim Soo-hyang, Kim Jung-hyun

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Grim reaper Kokdu (Kim Jong-hyun) visits the human world every 99 years to kill people who do wrong deeds. His latest visit turns bittersweet as he possesses Do Jin-woo’s body and falls in love with Han Gye-jeol (Im Soo-hyang), a physician who unknowingly has a deep past connection with Kokdu.

About the show: Kokdu: Season of Deity is one of the few grim reaper Korean dramas that one should have on their watchlist. One key reason for it is that it marks Kim Jung-hyun’s comeback after the controversy in 2021 with his then-girlfriend Seo Yea-ji. The latter was accused of controlling the former’s behavior during the 2018 drama, Time, and its press conference. However, YTN later revealed that he was struggling with multiple mental health disorders.

Frequently Answered Questions (FAQs)

– What Korean drama has the Grim Reaper in it?

Several Korean dramas follow a supernatural storyline and include grim reapers. These include the classic Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, aka Goblin, Doom At Your Service, Tomorrow and Kokdu: Season of Deity, among others.

– What is the Korean drama with the death god?

Goblin or Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is one of the most known Korean dramas featuring the Death God. Called Kim Shin, popular actor Gong Yoo plays the role of the God of Death.

– Is Goblin a god in Korea?

Yes. Goblins are called Dokkaebi in the Korean language and are deities who possess superhuman powers and abilities. In terms of the show Goblin, the protagonist, Kim Shin, is a god.

– Who is the Grim Reaper in Goblin?

The grim reaper in Goblin is played by Lee Dong-wook. In the show, his character’s name is Wang Yeo.

