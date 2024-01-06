Everything we know about The Recruit season 2 on Netflix

The Recruit fans got an exciting Christmas present from Netflix, with the OTT platform announcing that celebrated actor Teo Yoo would be joining the series for its season 2.

The German-South Korean talent is currently on the awards circuit with the romantic drama Past Lives, co-starring Greta Lee (Russian Doll), which chronicles the evolving relationship between two childhood sweethearts over several decades.

Yoo is up for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Lead Performance, with further nominations quite possible as we make our way to the Oscars in March.

In The Recruit season 2, Yoo will play “a highly skilled South Korean NIS agent with a subversive sense of humour – willing to go to any lengths to protect those he cares about,” according to a statement from Netflix.

He’ll be crossing paths with Noah Centineo’s Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer who found himself thrown into dangerous spy work during the action-packed first season.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Recruit season 2.

An exact release date is yet to be confirmed for The Recruit season 2.

However, in the renewal announcement video Netflix posted on Twitter, it’s revealed that The Recruit season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2024, so we do have some idea of when to expect it.

The Recruit has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/VSLYVfFiqt — Netflix (@netflix) January 26, 2023

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit,” said creator, showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley in a statement as the renewal was announced.

“Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to ’11’ in season 2.”

Centineo added: “I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all.”

Who could be in the cast of The Recruit season 2?

Noah Centineo will once again be heading up the cast, having become something of a Netflix talent since his breakout role in the To All the Boys trilogy.

He could once again be backed up by co-stars Aarti Mann (Never Have I Ever), Colton Dunn (Superstore) and Fivel Stewart (Atypical), helping to give the show its comedic edge.

Meanwhile, The Recruit cast also counted Daredevil star Vondie Curtis-Hall along with Kaylah Zander (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Kristian Braun (Orphan Black) and Laura Haddock (White Lines) among its top names in season 1.

In December 2023, it was announced that Past Lives actor Teo Yoo would be joining The Recruit for season 2, playing an agent of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service.

What could happen in The Recruit season 2?

It’s likely that Owen Hendricks will be thrown into another high-stakes mission, although this time he could be somewhat more prepared for the experience.

While by no means up there with the agency’s most highly-skilled operatives, the character certainly went on a journey in season 1 and picked up some survival instincts which could prove crucial next time he’s in the line of fire.

There are also some unresolved plot threads from the initial run of episodes that fans will want to see progressed or tied up altogether, so expect those to be incorporated into the narrative in season 2.

Is there a trailer for The Recruit season 2?

Unfortunately not, but we’ll update this page when new footage drops.

The Recruit is available to stream on Netflix.

