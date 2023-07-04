Tomorrow X Together to treat fans with their first documentary ‘Our Lost Summer’ 28 July

Korean music has effortlessly taken over global charts with many K-pop artists receiving worldwide recognition. What started with BTS’ music, has now grown to become one of the most popular genres of music. Another boy band that has been winning hearts globally is Tomorrow X Together aka TXT. The five-member band was formed by Big Hit Entertainment in March 2019. And now after getting so much success, they are coming up with a documentary titled Our Lost Summer, that will give the audience an insight into their personal and professional life.

Their first documentary by the band will follow Tomorrow X Together members — Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai, and introduce fans to a never-seen-before side of these artists. Here’s everything we know about the documentary.

Our Lost Summer featuring Tomorrow X Together members will arrive this month

The documentary will take the audience behind the scene as Tomorrow X Together members — Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai perform across Seoul, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles during their latest world tour called The 2023 “ACT: Love Sick” world tour. The documentary will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 28 July.

Watch the teaser of Our Lost Summer below

The teaser gives a glimpse of how the TXT band worked on pulling off such a huge tour and their music-making process. It also features some of the most popular songs by Tomorrow X Together including Crown and We Lost the Summer. The band members are also seen exploring the cities where they performed.

More about Tomorrow X Together

Tomorrow X Together debuted with an EP titled The Dream Chapter: Star in 2019. The album was a massive hit and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart. Tomorrow X Together songs like Crown even made it to the number one position on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart. The boy band has bagged awards and titles like Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards. It also grabbed the New Artist of the Year award at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and Best New Male Artist award at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

All Images: TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL/Instagram