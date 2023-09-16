Totally Spies returns for a brand-new season: Here’s what we know so far

Grab your compowder and strap on the cable bungee belt. The popular animated spy-fi series Totally Spies is back for a new season in 2024.

If you used to steal your mum’s powder pact and use her lipstick as your spy gadgets, you’re not alone. It’s just that, as of now, you aren’t a child anymore. It’s been 9 years since the hit spy-fi animated series Totally Spies! had been put on hold after the TV series abruptly ended in 2014. The good news is the super spy trio is back again, ready to save the world with their girly power and attitude.

Totally Spies! returns for a brand-new season

When is Totally Spies Season 7 coming out?

At the time of writing, there’s no official release date yet. However, fans can expect season 7 to premiere by 2024 on Cartoon Network in the USA.

Will the original voice actors come back to voice their super trios?

While we’re not certain that all of the original cast members will be back for their roles, Andrea Baker, who was the original voice actress for Clover, has confirmed on Twitter that she won’t be returning for Season 7 as the new season will also have a brand new cast. This means we won’t see Jennifer Hale and Katie Griffin returning for the roles of Sam and Alex either.

What is the plot for Totally Spies Season 7?

According to the press release, the French television production and the original producer of the series Banjay says that the series will follow its original six-season run beginning in 2001. And once again, the legendary secret agents, Sam, Clover, and Alex, will move to a new city and take on a fresh crop of villains.