Binge-worthy K-dramas and movies to watch if you love Wi Ha-joon

Wi Ha-joon is a highly talented and sought-after South Korean actor who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. He gained widespread recognition and stole the hearts of viewers with his captivating portrayal of undercover police officer Hwang Jun-ho in the immensely popular K-drama, Squid Game. Despite having limited screen time, Wi Ha-joon left a lasting impression with his stunning looks and impressive acting skills, establishing himself as a rising star.

Following his breakout role in Squid Game, Wi Ha-joon’s career skyrocketed, and he became a highly coveted actor in the industry. He has since starred in a series of binge-worthy K-dramas and movies that showcase his versatility and range as an actor. From intense action-packed dramas to heartwarming romantic comedies, he has proven his ability to deliver compelling performances across various genres.

If you’re a fan of Wi Ha-joon or simply looking to discover more of his remarkable work, there are several must-watch K-dramas and movies that feature this talented actor. These titles not only highlight Wi Ha-joon’s exceptional acting skills but also provide captivating storylines that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready to embark on an exciting journey through the world of Wi Ha-joon’s filmography. Whether you’re in the mood for thrilling suspense or heartwarming romance, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness the brilliance of Wi Ha-joon as he continues to captivate audiences with his undeniable talent and charm.

8 Best Wi Ha-joon K-dramas and movies to add to your binge-list

18 Again (2020)

Starring: Wi Ha-joon, Kim Ha-neul, Yoon Sang-hyun, Lee Do-hyun, Kim Gang-hyun, Roh Jeong-eui, Ryeo Un, Choi Bo-min, Hwang In-yeop

18 Again is a captivating drama that takes viewers on a transformative journey with Hong Dae-young (played by Yoon Sang-hyun), a 37-year-old man who unexpectedly finds himself transformed back into his 18-year-old self. As Dae-young attends his children’s school and observes his wife, Jung Da-jung (played by Kim Ha-neul), from afar, he gains a newfound understanding of the challenges his family has faced and the impact of his actions.

Throughout the series, Dae-young encounters Ye Ji-hoon (played by Wi Ha-joon), a charming baseball player who also becomes infatuated with his wife. The interactions between Dae-young and Ji-hoon add an intriguing dynamic to the storyline, as they navigate their complex emotions and the complexities of love and relationships.

18 Again not only showcases Wi Ha-joon’s exceptional acting skills but also delivers a heartfelt and relatable story about second chances, family, and personal growth. With its engaging plot and well-developed characters, this drama is a must-watch for fans of Wi Ha-joon and anyone looking for a captivating and heartwarming series to add to their binge-list.

Watch 18 Again on Viki

Romance is a Bonus Book (2019)

Starring: Wi Ha-joon, Lee Na-young, Lee Jong-suk, Jung Eugene, Kim Tae-woo, Kim Yu-mi, Jo Han-chul, Kim Sun-young, Kang Ki-doong

Romance is a Bonus Book is a delightful K-drama that takes viewers on a heartwarming journey, following the story of childhood friends Kang Dan-i and Cha Eun-ho as they reunite in the publishing industry after years spent apart. As they navigate the ups and downs of their professional lives and personal relationships, they find themselves caught in a web of complex emotions, entangled in a love square with their co-workers, Song Hae-rin and Ji Seo-joon.

This captivating series delves into themes of friendship, unrequited love, and the pursuit of dreams, exploring the profound impact these elements can have on our lives. Through the trials and tribulations faced by the characters, viewers are drawn into a world filled with heartfelt moments, genuine connections, and the undeniable power of second chances.

With its engaging storyline, well-developed characters, and a perfect blend of romance and drama, Romance is a Bonus Book is a must-watch for fans of Wi Ha-joon and anyone seeking a captivating and emotionally resonant romantic drama that will leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling long after the final episode.

Watch Romance is a Bonus Book on Netflix

Something in the Rain (2018)

Starring: Wi Ha-joon, Son Ye-jin, Jung Hae-in, Jang So-yeon, Jung Eugene, Seo Jung-yeon, Park Hyuk-kwon, Kim Chang-wan

In the K-drama Something in the Rain, viewers are introduced to Yoon Jin-ah (played by Son Ye-jin), a strong and determined woman who faces numerous challenges as she tries to navigate a male-dominated world and advance her career. Throughout the series, Jin-ah’s life takes an unexpected turn when Seon Joon-hee (played by Jung Hae-in), the younger brother of her co-worker, returns to town as a successful animator.

As the story unfolds, Jin-ah and Joon-hee find themselves drawn to each other and embark on a relationship filled with passion and genuine emotions. However, their love is not without its obstacles. The couple faces judgment and scrutiny from those around them due to their ‘unconventional’ age gap. Despite the criticism, Jin-ah and Joon-hee navigate their way through the challenges, determined to overcome societal expectations and embrace their love for each other.

In Something in the Rain, Wi Ha-joon delivers a remarkable performance as Seung-ho, Jin-ah’s caring and protective brother, as well as Joon-hee’s best friend. Through his portrayal, Wi Ha-joon brings depth and complexity to the character, adding another layer of intrigue to the already captivating storyline.

With its compelling narrative, powerful performances, and exploration of societal expectations and unconventional relationships, Something in the Rain is a must-watch for anyone seeking a heartfelt and thought-provoking romantic drama that will leave a lasting impact.

Watch Something in the Rain on Netflix

Bad and Crazy (2021)

Starring: Wi Ha-joon, Lee Dong-wook, Han Ji-eun, Cha Hak-yeon, Kim Dae-gon, Sung Ji-ru, Lee Hwa-ryong, Kim Hieora

In the riveting drama Bad and Crazy, viewers are introduced to Ryu Soo-yeol (portrayed by the talented Lee Dong-wook), a cunning and ambitious police detective who is not afraid to bend the rules in order to advance his career and increase his influence within the force. However, his questionable methods are put to the ultimate test when he is unexpectedly paired up with K (played by the versatile Wi Ha-joon), an enigmatic and justice-driven agent who operates by his own set of unconventional rules.

As Ryu and K reluctantly join forces, they find themselves embarking on a heart-pounding and unpredictable mission that pushes them to their limits. Together, they delve into the dark underbelly of crime and corruption, facing dangerous adversaries and uncovering startling revelations along the way. The gripping storyline of Bad and Crazy takes viewers on a wild ride filled with suspense, thrilling action sequences, and unexpected twists that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Wi Ha-joon delivers a compelling performance as K, infusing the character with a magnetic intensity and an air of mystery. His portrayal adds an extra layer of intrigue and complexity to the narrative, creating a dynamic dynamic between him and Lee Dong-wook’s Ryu. The chemistry between the two actors is palpable, as they navigate the treacherous world they find themselves in, grappling with their conflicting ideologies and forging an unlikely bond.

With its adrenaline-pumping plot, stellar performances, and a perfect blend of suspense and excitement, Bad and Crazy is a binge-worthy K-drama for those seeking a gripping and action-packed drama that will leave them craving for more.

Watch Bad and Crazy on Netflix

Little Women (2022)

Starring: Wi Ha-joon, Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hu, Kim Mi-sook, Park Ji-young, Park So-yi, Uhm Ki-joon, Uhm Ji-won, Kang Hoon

Little Women is a K-drama that revolves around the Oh sisters, In-ju (played by Kim Go-eun), In-kyung (played by Nam Ji-hyun), and In-hye (played by Park Ji-hu), are thrust into a thrilling confrontation with the wealthiest family in Korea. Their lives take an unexpected turn when a substantial sum of money mysteriously arrives at their doorstep, setting off a chain of events that will test their resilience and uncover long-held secrets.

As the Oh sisters navigate the complexities of their newfound situation, In-ju crosses paths with Choi Do-il (played by Wi Ha-joon), a highly educated individual who holds valuable information about the powerful clan they find themselves up against. With Choi Do-il’s guidance, In-ju must navigate a treacherous landscape of power struggles, hidden agendas, and family secrets, as she strives to protect her sisters and uncover the truth behind the enigmatic wealthy family.

Watch Little Women on Netflix

Shark: The Beginning (2021)

Starring: Wi Ha-joon, Kim Min-suk, Jung Won-chang, Lee Jae-kyoon, Bae Myung-jin, Lee Jung-hyun, Cha Yub, Shin Min-jae

In Shark: The Beginning, viewers are introduced to Cha Woo-sol who is portrayed by Kim Min-suk, a young man who reaches his breaking point with his tormentor, Bae Seok-chan (played by Jung Won-chang). After finding himself in juvenile prison, Woo-sol anticipates Seok-chan’s revenge upon his release. Determined to protect himself, Woo-sol seeks the assistance of Jung Do-hyun (played by Wi Ha-joon), a former MMA champion, who trains him for the inevitable rematch.

In the series, the story revolves around the intense journey of Woo-sol, as he prepares himself physically and mentally for the confrontation with his adversary. With Do-hyun’s guidance, Woo-sol undergoes rigorous training and learns valuable skills that will aid him in his pursuit of justice and redemption.

Shark: The Beginning offers viewers a gripping narrative filled with suspense, action, and themes of resilience and personal growth. Wi Ha-joon’s portrayal of Do-hyun adds depth and complexity to the character, complementing the intense dynamics between Woo-sol and his nemesis.

Watch Shark: The Beginning on Apple TV

Midnight (2021)

Starring: Wi Ha-joon, Jin Ki-joo, Park Hoon, Gil Hae-yeon, Kim Hye-yoon, Jung Won-chang, Jang Deok-ju

In the riveting suspense drama Midnight, viewers are taken on a thrilling journey as they delve into the twisted mind of Do-shik who is portrayed by the talented Wi Ha-joon, a psychopathic killer driven by a chilling obsession. His target? Kim Kyung-mi (played by Jin Ki-joo), a deaf sign language counselor working at a call center, who unwittingly becomes the object of his relentless pursuit.

As the story unfolds, the audience is plunged into a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game, where Do-shik’s sinister intentions and Kyung-mi’s fight for survival collide. With each passing moment, the tension escalates, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the next twist and turn in this heart-pounding battle of wits.

Through his portrayal of Do-shik, Wi Ha-joon delivers a chilling and mesmerising performance, capturing the essence of a deranged mind with an eerie authenticity. His portrayal of the psychopathic killer is both haunting and captivating, leaving a lasting impact on the audience as they witness the depths of his obsession and the lengths he is willing to go to fulfill his sinister desires.

Jin Ki-joo, on the other hand, brings a sense of vulnerability and strength to her character, Kim Kyung-mi. As she finds herself trapped in Do-shik’s twisted game, her resilience and determination become her greatest assets in the fight for her life. The chemistry between Wi Ha-joon and Jin Ki-joo is palpable, intensifying the gripping nature of their on-screen dynamic and adding another layer of complexity to the narrative.

With its nail-biting suspense, intricate storytelling, and powerhouse performances, Midnight is a must-watch for fans of psychological thrillers and those seeking an adrenaline-fueled ride that will leave them breathless. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions as you witness the chilling battle between a relentless killer and his unsuspecting prey.

Watch Midnight on iQiyi

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)

Starring: Wi Ha-joon, Park Ji-hyun, Oh Ah-yeon, Moon Ye-won, Park Sung-hoon, Lee Seung-wook, Yoo Je-yoon

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum revolves around a team of vloggers led by Ha-joon (yes, he shares the same name as the character in the film) embarks on a live broadcast in what is rumoured to be a haunted hospital. As they enter the eerie asylum, they quickly realise that the terrifying legends surrounding the location may be more than just stories. The group soon finds themselves trapped in a nightmarish ordeal, where the horrors they encounter are all too real. With each spine-chilling moment captured on camera, the vloggers face unimaginable fear and must fight to survive the haunted asylum’s sinister secrets.

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum takes viewers on a thrilling and terrifying journey into the depths of a place where reality and the supernatural intertwine. Wi Ha-joon’s portrayal of Ha-joon adds to the suspense, as he navigates the asylum’s dark corridors, haunted by the unknown. The film keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, delivering a chilling and immersive experience that will leave them questioning what is lurking in the shadows.

If you’re a fan of horror films that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum is a must-watch.

Watch Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum on iQiyi

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @wi__wi__wi)