The best Twitter reactions to ‘The Idol’, starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

HBO’s brand new show starring Lily-Rose Depp and the artist formerly known as The Weeknd, premiered yesterday and people had… some thoughts. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on The Idol.

Before it even premiered, The Idol was already generating a lot of buzz. Aside from the fact that it’s Jennie of Blackpink’s acting debut, it also seemed to continue Euphoria’s shocking in-your-face moments, which is becoming showrunner Sam Levinson’s signature but is also a point of division for audiences. Its early screening at the Cannes Film Festival was reportedly met with a five-minute standing ovation, but at the same time, critics panned the show for its “sleaziness”.

That, of course, has only piqued the interest of the general public who had to wait until yesterday for the first episode to finally drop. Now that it has, Twitter, unsurprisingly, made their feelings known.

[Hero image: HBO GO]

Twitter’s reaction to The Idol

The Idol follows a young popstar named Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who is seeking to make her way back to the top after a heavily publicised breakdown. She runs into a mysterious man named Tedros, played by Abel Tesfaye (formerly The Weeknd), who is a club owner and a cult leader, which is a great combo, and the two start a concerning relationship.

The first episode was filled with nudity, shock value moments, Jennie doing what she does best, and, uh, bodily fluids. While I certainly have a lot to say about the show, I’ll give way to the people of Twitter because it seems that we have the same sentiments.

Here are some of the best reactions to The Idol on Twitter.

hbo going from tlou to succession to the idol pic.twitter.com/zhmclGRcjB — maría celeste 🍇🧃 (@mariacelestetp) June 5, 2023

Idk y’all The Idol looks really cool! pic.twitter.com/AbWkv9H3SB — Alex Huggins (@JAHuggins93) June 5, 2023

#THEIDOL oh okay pic.twitter.com/yqUolseq4e — toss a coin to your witcher (@itsayosigns) June 5, 2023

Sam Levinson reading people’s reaction to #THEIDOL from his burner account pic.twitter.com/FTSR5MuZff — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) June 5, 2023

HBO Sunday nights going from Succession to The Idol pic.twitter.com/Al1DoWi3fo — Aaron Serna (@AaronSerna) June 5, 2023

Jocelyn the whole episode of the idol #TheIdol pic.twitter.com/WfGLHASew6 — Bianca l Leeches defender (@plutodevourme) June 5, 2023

The first episode of The Idol is now streaming on HBO GO.