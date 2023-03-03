Unleash the singer in you at A Quiet Place

The new karaoke place in town – A Quiet Place for all music lovers has now opened in the heart of Bukit Bintang.

A one-stop entertainment house that welcomes all music fanatics – whether you’re a singer, spectator or a group of party people, there is something in store for everyone. As you walk into A Quiet Place, you will be greeted by a contemporary-minimalist interior eluding retro glam from the 70s. Singers can select songs straight from a web app available on mobile phones, paired with state-of-the-art sound systems by JBL for a fun-guaranteed experience.

A Quiet Place is a flagship store for Loud Speaker 2.0, Mini Studio and GeTai. What’s the difference between these three brands? Read along as we bring you on a virtual tour of the place.

A breakdown of Loud Speaker 2.0, Mini Studio and GeTai

Familiar favourite: Loud Speaker 2.0

We all know Loud Speaker, but what’s the upgrade (2.0) about? The Loud Speaker 2.0 is grander than ever, giving a classy yet edgy vibe for you to immerse yourself in a premium karaoke experience. Expect music-enhanced lighting effects that amplify your overall singing experience.

There are five types of rooms ranging from 100 sq ft to 800 sq ft from Audition (small), Cabaret (medium), Symphony (big), Opera to Festival that can fit up to 40 people. Booking rates start from RM 40 per hour, including a free flow of non-alcoholic drinks. Customers can also enjoy “buy 2 free 1 hour” privileges whereas existing Loud Speaker’s Jom K Kakee members get to redeem free room upgrades.

(Promotion is subject to availability, only valid from 22 Feb to 31 Mar 2023.)

For unfulfilled dreams to be a singer: Mini Studio

This Mini Studio is perfect for budding singers or basically anyone who is looking for a quick karaoke fix. With a sleek and modern interior, the make-believe studio gives the vibe of a real professional recording studio.

Contactless check-in is also available where you can head to the kiosks to book and pay before heading to your designated room. The room capacity ranges from one pax, duet, eight pax to even choir rooms with 23 rooms in total. A little sneak peek, the Record & Share function is also in the works for all you singers who want to share your song covers with the world.

Feeling frustrated in your workplace? Run to Mini Studio and scream your lungs out during lunch break! Starting from only RM 10 for 30 minutes, this studio offers a real studio-like atmosphere for people who want to experience singing like a recording artist.

Love a challenge? Head to GeTai

For all you singing extroverts, here’s your place to shine. GeTai is an open mic karaoke bar that fits approximately 100 people at a time, offering various seating settings from bar, and dining tables to couch areas. The fusion of old oriental with a red-carpet stage gives out vibes of old-time Shanghai.

Don’t want to sing? Don’t worry as you can just sit back, relax and enjoy performances by other performers while experiencing the opulence of GeTai.

You can also use their in-house app to sing as well as receive or give rewards to other singers. Virtual gifts that users receive can be converted into points and used to claim prizes like iPhones, MacBooks and more!

For a better booking experience, Mini Studio and Loud Speaker 2.0 also launched the first online karaoke reservation system so that you can book your karaoke sessions anytime and anywhere. Click here for more information.

