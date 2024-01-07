Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of January 8 – January 14, 2024

Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies in love. Keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Read the January weekly love horoscope to know what it’ll be like for all zodiac signs. Love quote for the week – ‘Love is a two-way street constantly under construction’.

January 2024 weekly love horoscope

Aries love horoscope

Couples: Aries sun sign natives are likely to fall in love again with their partners. You will have a rekindling of your relationship and your bonhomie is all set to increase. You are likely to have a good time in between the sheets and strengthen your love bonds. You will relive the pleasant memories with your family and come closer to all the members.

Singles: Singles will have a good time with their friends and some love interest from the past might enter your life. Encourage the relationship only if you think you have overcome your past breakup. Natives in love will bond well with their partners and would want to take their relationship to the next level.

Taurus love horoscope

Couples: Taurus natives will have a good time with their partner this week. You will enjoy domestic harmony to the fullest and a have a fulfilling relationship. You will be content and satisfied mentally and physically. Family will be indulgent, and you will reciprocate with love and attention.

Singles: Singles will be happy in their social circles waiting to be struck by the golden arrow. Love happens when you least expect and in the meantime enjoy your time. Couples will be happy and content in their relationship and will want to tie the knot. It is a good time for proposals and engagements.

Gemini love horoscope

Couples: Gemini natives will face dominance by their partner causing an imbalance in the relationship. For a healthy balance and harmony, you need to respect and support each other emotionally. Show patience and understanding Family might be overbearing and some elder in the family might be autocratic. Patience is the best weapon you have.

Singles: Singles might be attracted to a much older person and you need to decide. Age does not matter in the long run. It is your chemistry and bonding. Natives in love might be indecisive in their relationship and the advice is to be frank and nip the doubt in the bud before moving ahead.

Cancer love horoscope

Couples: Cancer sun sign natives need to nurture their relationship. Do not be overbearing. While sex is the solvent for all strife and love, respect and understanding are the key factors for the relationship to progress. Give space to the family members and have an individualistic approach towards them. Be more considerate towards the youngsters of the family.

Singles: Singles might be lonely and the advice is not to set very high standards for your significant other. People cannot be made to order, and acceptance of imperfections is the only way for a relationship to last. Natives in love might be unsure and the advice is to be more adaptable to human imperfections.

Leo love horoscope

Couples: Leo natives need to add spice to their relationship. Taking each other for granted is an inhibitor in any relationship. A good sex life can increase the understanding and improve your life in general. A holiday together can be a catalyst to a good relationship. Family life will be dull so going beyond the duty calls will make for a pleasurable experience.

Singles: Singles might not be able to find the right person for a romantic liaison. Love happens when it is supposed to but if you are having too many breakups or the relationship is not prospering, you need to introspect and work on yourself. Natives in love will be unsure of their relationship. Give it time and move ahead only move when you are certain.

Virgo love horoscope

Couples: Virgo natives might not be having a good time with their partner. Some misunderstandings might plague your domestic life. You need to forget all grudges of the past and start on a clean slate if you want to move ahead with your partner. Some past issues with the family might surface and cause friction. Do not dig up the past, and do not let it spoil the present which will shape the future.

Singles: Singles might feel lonely and lost. You need to get to the root cause of not being able to find a partner and work positively towards amending your habits and thoughts. Natives in love will have some disagreements. Give time and make efforts towards amendments before taking the next step. Remember being happy alone is always a better option than being unhappy together.

Libra love horoscope

Couples: Libra natives will enjoy a stable relationship and good carnal pleasures. You are all set to increase your camaraderie and strengthen your love bonds. A good time is indicated for fertility and conception. Family will be supportive, and you will bond well with the elders of the family. Peace and harmony at the domestic front are indicated.

Singles: Singles will be happy socialising and dating like-minded people. Take your time and do not rush. Natives in love will be happy and content with their partner and will want to propose. It is a good time for proposals.

Scorpio love horoscope

Couples: Scorpio sun sign natives will enjoy an exciting and carefree relationship, but you need to nurture your relationship. Taking your partner for granted even after years of togetherness is not a good idea. Family will enjoy your extra attention. You will bond well with the youngsters of the family.

Singles: Singles need to be wise in the choice of their dates. A little background check does not hurt anyone but goes a long way in forming lasting liaisons. Like-mindedness and intentions of the person you date is important. Natives in love should take the next steps carefully. Do not get pressurised and move towards permanency only if, you are sure.

Sagittarius love horoscope

Couples: Sagittarius natives will be very content with their partner. Their relationship is all set to scale new heights and you will experience marital bliss. Your understanding and camaraderie with your partner will improve and you will enjoy good carnal pleasures. Family will be very happy and enjoy the extra attention they get from you.

Singles: Singles will be in luck this week and might find their soulmates. You will bond well with your date and your love will grow by leaps and bounds. Natives in love will fall deeper in love and will be all set to tie the knot. This is a good week to propose.

Capricorn love horoscope

Couples: Capricorn natives will experience some ups and downs in their relationship, suggests January weekly love horoscope. Your busy schedule might not permit you to spend enough time with your partner. Lack of time and decrease in libido might make your partner feel neglected and cause undue stress. Family might feel neglected. Be frank and communicate well, and they will be supportive.

Singles: Singles will be happy with their social lives and in no hurry to single out someone special. Make your intentions clear so that no one is hurt and you should get in to a relationship only if you want to. Natives in love will be happy with their mates and in no rush to tie the knot. The best time for permanency is when you are mentally ready for it.

Aquarius love horoscope

Couples: Aquarius sun sign natives might have a sudden change of heart and fallout amongst partners is foretold. You need to respect your partner’s thinking and views. Give time and retrospect, and the advice is to give space to each other. Family demands and commitments might tire you out and you might like to take a break. The advice is to be frank and open and be sure not to upset the family members.

Singles: According to January weekly love horoscope, singles might have a change of heart and might feel lost and lonely. It will be good to take a break from the routine and introspect. It is important to be sure of what you want. Natives in love might have some difference of opinions with their partner and some ups and downs in their relationship. Take your time and be sure.

Pisces love horoscope

Couples: Pisces sun sign natives might feel something lacking in their relationship and be dissatisfied with their partners, according to January weekly love horoscope. In some cases, cheating and infidelity cannot be ruled out. You need to communicate well with each other and set some ground rules moving forward. Some communication gap with family members might cause stress and distance the family. Time and effort will set things right.

Singles: Single natives might feel insecure and uncertain in their relationship. Be alert and mindful of your partner’s intentions, in some cases it indicates deceit. Natives in love will be yo-yoing in their decision and will not be sure with their choice of partner. You can never be sure in matters of the heart. Give it time and see how, but do not commit till you are sure.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Shutterstock