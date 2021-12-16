A guide to the best fine dining restaurants in Penang

From classics to game-changers, here are the best fine dining restaurants to visit in Penang right now.

Famed as a food capital of Malaysia, Penang island celebrates diverse Malaysian flavours. While the iconic cendol and char kuey teow spring to mind, contemporary restaurants deserve a shout-out too. In Penang, you will discover a sensorial combination of Asian and Western food. It’s time to dress up and rediscover the exciting concepts that the island offers. You might have heard of them, but if you haven’t, bookmark these places and make your reservations.

Here is a list of the best fine dining restaurants in Penang:

Blanc Penang

Formerly known as the Dining Room, BLANC serves a French-Asian menu that’s worth exploring. Pick between the BLANC menu degustation and the Menu De Saison by Chef Benny Yeoh. The menu comprises a 3-course meal featuring the former comprises canapes, a choice of mains and desserts, while the latter presents an omakase-style gastronomic journey. Consider this a sweet surprise as the chef will reveal the courses upon your visit. Visit the website here.

Orinea Sky Dining

Located in the heart of Gurney Bay at Sunrise @ Gurney, Orinea: Sky Dining & Bar is where you can indulge in a sensorial journey. Go ahead and make a reservation for the Ultimate Chef’s Tasting Menu. You will find that each dish is a work of art fusing technique and innovation. In addition, the restaurant offers a breathtaking view of Gurney Wharf.

Indigo Restaurant

Known for its iconic location, the Indigo restaurant located in the Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion offers a dining experience like no other. Besides the beautiful blend of old-world charm and modern touches, Indigo is famed for merging Eastern and Western flavours. The seven-course tasting menu comprises Freshly Shucked Oysters, Bluefin Tuna Capellini, Grilled Wild Caught Jumbo Prawn, Pan-Roasted Hokkaido Scallop, Seared Foie Gras and beyond. Pick your mains between the Australian Wagyu Striploin, Lamb Rack and Pan-Roasted Atlantic Cod. If you can’t make it for dinner, try out the three-course lunch. View the menu here.

Au Jardin restaurant

Discover the historical compound of the Hin Bus Depot if you’re planning a trip to Au Jardin. This restaurant serves Franco-Asian cuisine with the freshest ingredients available in season. Head Chef Kim Hock believes in sustainable sourcing, making your meal a satisfying experience. As for the menu, this eatery can cater to your dietary request. If you’re a vegetarian, check out ‘The Green’ Degustation with dishes such as the Russet Potato ‘Mille-Feuille’ and Kimchi Espuma. The degustation menu offers heavenly dishes like Butter Roasted Hen’s in the Wood and ‘Grand Caviar’ au Jardin. Discover the menu here.

Operation hours: Thursday & Friday, Lunch 11.30 AM – 3 PM. Dinner 5.30 PM – 10.30PM

​Saturday & Sunday, Brunch & Roast 8.30 AM – 3PM. Dinner 5.30 PM – 10.30 PM

