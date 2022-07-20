Bask in the ‘feel good’ summer vibes with Nespresso Barista Creations for Ice coffees

In a warm and sunny climate such as ours, summer is a vibe all year round. And what’s better company to the heat than a crisp, refreshing iced coffee? Nespresso’s latest Barista Creations range is specially crafted to be enjoyed over ice, setting the perfect mood for summer.

What’s something Malaysia and Brazil have in common? The tropical climate usually comes to mind; the hot and humid weather as soon as summer arrives. For us Malaysians, the heat is here to stay. And so, to help us channel the positive Brazilian summer vibes — and to encourage all of us to press the ‘reset’ button on life — Nespresso introduces unique coffee blends in its Barista Creations for Ice range, specially crafted to be enjoyed cold.

When one pictures a Brazilian summer, more often than not it is accompanied by images of a long stretch of sand, the stunning views of the coastline; of lying back and soaking up the sun and of course, the clinking of glasses from one beach chair to the next. Inspired by the tropical Brazilian summer, Nespresso Barista Creations for Ice coffees are the ideal accompaniment to a warm and sunny day, or if you’re just feeling in the mood for something other than your usual Nespresso coffee.

Good vibes all around

Nespresso’s latest campaign this year, Nespresso Summer, looks at not only the breathtaking Brazilian beaches but also the positive vibes that accompany them. With this, Nespresso invites fellow coffee lovers to practise new habits to take you where you want to be, through various summer rituals. From setting yourself up for the day with the perfect iced drink to connecting with nature, your loved ones and ultimately yourself, Nespresso encourages you to improve themselves with better routines and lifestyles.

5 ways to enjoy summer-inspired, Nespresso-curated iced coffees

As part of the Nespresso Summer campaign, four coffee capsules are highlighted: the Liminha Over Ice capsule, Coconut Flavour Over Ice capsule, and the Freddo Intenso capsule as well as the Freddo Delicato capsule from within the seasonal Barista Creations for Ice black coffees range.

Brazilian-Inspired Mocktail

Passion fruit, among the most abundant fruits in Brazil, makes itself the star in the Brazilian-Inspired Mocktail, a specially curated Nespresso coffee recipe. Putting a tangy twist on the beloved Brazilian summer drink, Nespresso shines the spotlight on the Liminha Over Ice capsule for this mocktail.

Ingredients:

Liminha Over Ice Capsule (40ml)

Fresh lime (60g)

Brown sugar (8g)

Passion fruit seeds (40g)

Gum syrup (2ml)

Water (60ml)

Ice cubes (150g)

Lime slice & fresh mint for decoration

Steps:

Place 8 cubed pieces of lime (60g) and 8g of brown sugar in a VIEW Recipe Glass and muddle the ingredients. Cut a passion fruit in half and scoop out the seeds, place them in the glass along with 4 ice cubes (30g each) and 2g of gum syrup. Pour in 60ml of water and mix until the lime and passion fruit seeds float to the top. Into a shaker, add an ice cube and then extract and pour in 40ml of Liminha Over Ice over it. Seal the shaker and shake vigorously. Gently pour the chilled coffee into the glass, over the other ingredients. Garnish with a slice of lime and mint leaves.

Liminha Over Ice Refresher

Got a thirst for something cool and fresh in this perpetual heat? With Nespresso’s Liminha Over Ice capsule and a delectable blend of classic vanilla and zesty lime, the Liminha Over Ice Refresher may just be the special Nespresso-curated recipe for you, perfect to soak up the sun with.

Ingredients:

Liminha Over Ice Capsule (40ml)

Vanilla syrup (10ml)

Milk (90ml)

Ice cubes (120g)

Lime zest and mint for decoration

Steps:

Place 4 ice cubes (30g each) into your coffee mug. Pour in 10ml of Vanilla Syrup and 90ml of milk. Extract and pour in 40ml of Liminha Over Ice into the mug. Garnish with lime zest and mint leaves.

Coconut Flavour Over Ice Coffee Frappé

Are you coco-nuts for iced coffee drinks? Then this Nespresso recipe is for you. Enhancing the sweet notes of a smooth, rounded and delicately aromatic blend, the Coconut Flavour Over Ice capsule takes the exotic coconut flavour and fuses it with a hint of vanilla to serve a refreshing summer drink.

Ingredients:

Coconut Flavour Over Ice Capsule (40ml)

Pineapple syrup (10ml)

Milk (90ml)

Ice cubes (120g)

Coconut flakes and edible flowers for decoration

Steps:

Extract and pour in 40ml of Coconut Flavour Over Ice espresso into the Nespresso Barista jug/shaker and add 1 ice cube. [Barista] Close the lid, select the “Iced Frappé” recipe and press the start button. [Shaker] Close the shaker and shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Add 3 ice cubes (30g each) to your VIEW Recipe Glass. Pour in 10ml of Pineapple Syrup and 90ml of milk. Pour in the cold coffee and garnish with coconut flakes and edible flowers.

Freddo Intenso Fig Banana Shake

If you prefer a rich dark roast instead, why not try your hand at the Freddo Intenso Fig Banana Shake? Nespresso’s seasonal capsule from the Barista Creations range, Freddo Intenso, is an intense fusion of South American Arabica beans and Indonesian Arabica — dark roast and complemented by the subtly sweet fig, with the beans ground specifically to be enjoyed over ice.

Ingredients:

Freddo Intenso Capsule (40ml)

Fig (half of fig)

Milk (120ml)

Banana syrup (10ml)

Ice cubes (120g)

Slice of fresh fig and edible flowers

Steps:

Pour 120ml of milk and a slice of fig into a shaker. Seal it and shake it vigorously. Place 4 ice cubes (30g each) into your VIEW Recipe Glass and add 10ml of Yellow Banana Syrup. Pour the cold milk foam into the glass and mix. Extract and pour in 40ml of Freddo Intenso espresso into the glass. Garnish with a thin slice of fig and edible flowers.

Freddo Delicato Maracujá Frappé

The milder half of the Freddo Intenso, Freddo Delicato features in the special Nespresso-curated recipe for Freddo Delicato Maracujá Frappé. Sweet yet soothing, the recipe crafted from the Freddo Delicato capsule brings out exhilarating bright fruit notes to produce a cool, refreshing blend for basically any season once poured over ice.

Ingredients:

Freddo Delicato Capsule (40ml)

Passion fruit syrup (5ml)

Milk (90ml)

Ice cubes (120g)

Passion fruit and edible flowers for decoration

Steps:

Add 5ml of Monin passion fruit syrup and 90ml of milk into a shaker and extract and pour in 40ml of Freddo Delicato over it. Close the shaker and shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Put 3 Ice cubes (90g) into a VIEW Recipe Glass. Pour and strain the frappé directly into the glass. Garnish with passion fruit and edible flowers.

Top off your Brazilian summer at home with Nespresso accessories

For its Nespresso Summer campaign, the brand also joins forces with Alessandra Ambrosio. Inspired by her favourite positive mantras, Nespresso is offering two limited edition coffee mugs showcasing these — “Brew, Breathe, Bloom” and “Inhale, Exhale, Enjoy” — and signed by the Brazilian supermodel for the Summer collection.

To learn more about Nespresso Summer 2022 and its exclusive Barista Creations for Ice range, head to its official website HERE.