Breakfast, lunch and dinner with Christinna Kuan

Our digital cover star, Christinna Kuan, shares her favourite dining spots for one whole day’s worth of meals.

As a self-proclaimed foodie, fashion and beauty content creator Christinna Kuan does not shy away from any dish. She enjoys eating just about anything, and the most important thing to her is having a rice dish daily. As someone who loved driving solo back when she resided in Penang, Christinna only had to have good chicken rice at just about any hawker stall she could get to, and her day would be complete. Now, living in Kuala Lumpur, she confesses that finding a delicious meal has proven to be a challenge — but one she is willing to take up on.

We sat down for a chat with Christinna on her favourite spots for breakfast, lunch and dinner. From her favourite Japanese cuisine to her go-to breakfast joint, we get a glimpse of Christinna’s guide to food across Kuala Lumpur.

Breakfast: Dou Dou Bake

“I went to Dou Dou Bake recently, and I really like the ambience there!” Christinna gushes. “I went there with a friend for breakfast; my friend helped me order, it was eggs on a sourdough croissant, and it was really good. I’d definitely go there again just for that breakfast meal.”

(Image credit: Instagram/ @writebyjan)

Dou Dou Bake is PJ’s new trending breakfast joint, run by the team that’s behind One Half. Located in SS4 Petaling Jaya, this lush bakery slash cafe is made up of a gorgeous interior with an aesthetically pleasing exterior to match, and serves up great coffee and pastries. The star of the place is the sourdough croissant, as Christinna singles out — which Dou Dou Bake owner Keith Koay has meticulously perfected. Of course, the other sourdough pastries are just as good, so you’ll want to work your way towards trying them all.

Dou Dou Bake is located at 38, Jalan SS 4c/5, Taman Rasa Sayang, 47301 Petaling Jaya.

Lunch: Grand Imperial Restaurant

Christinna affirms her love for rice, complemented by various dishes with her favourite lunch spot recommendation: Grand Imperial Restaurant.

“Grand Imperial is a place I really like to go to if I want to have a good rice meal, because the dishes are all so good,” Christinna elaborates. “Plus, I like the atmosphere, too. It can feel kind of fancy sometimes, so if I’m in the mood, it’s a nice place to dine with friends and family.”

Grand Imperial Group boasts a plush dining experience, as well as a range of fine dining dishes. First established in 2008, Grand Imperial has made a household name for itself synonymous with distinctive tastes of the signature dishes, as well as artistic touches of food presentation and ambience. Offering authentic Cantonese food that pairs well with just about anything, its dishes range from cod fish, to generous helpings of vegetables, Peking duck, fresh oysters and more.

Grand Imperial Restaurant has several outlets located across Kuala Lumpur, including Bangsar Shopping Centre, Hartamas Shopping Centre, Sunway Velocity, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Utama PJ and Sunway.

Dinner: Toritama

For Japanese food, Christinna highly recommends Toritama; a spot she’s been frequenting for a while now. As a huge fan of yakitori (Japanese grilled chicken skewers), Christinna expresses that she has searched high and low for a good place that serves it, and Toritama is one that she loves to go to.

“It’s definitely my go-to-place for good yakitori,” Christinna says, and happily muses about the next time she plans to head there. “I like to go to Toritama with my friends, so we can share the different dishes that we like to have there.”

Considered one of Tokyo’s most respected yakitori joints, Toritama first spread its wings to Kuala Lumpur back in 2016, and has since served up a notably diverse range of grilled meat skewers. The restaurant has kept quite low-key since its inception, even now that the pandemic has come and gone, so it remains a quiet, crowd-free joint. If you’re interested in indulging in an exquisite Japanese fine dining experience, this Michelin-awarded restaurant in Kuala Lumpur can certainly satisfy your desires. With over 20 types of skewers, each meticulous in its choice of cuts, you won’t get any better than at Toritama.

Toritama is located at Publika Dutamas, D3-G3- No. 1, Jalan Dutamas 1, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur.

[Hero image: @ms_kuan / Featured image: Grand Imperial Restaurant]