Breakfast, lunch and dinner with Jestinna Kuan

When it comes to food, our cover star, Jestinna Kuan, knows just what it is she likes.

Born and bred in Penang, Jestinna Kuan and her siblings are no strangers to good food. Rice, as a staple of any Malaysian household, is simply a must in our daily dining habits, and Jestinna is only one of the Kuan siblings who couldn’t agree more. While still practising healthy options when it comes to what she eats in a day, Jestinna admits that she likes to indulge in some desserts, especially cakes — her true weakness!

We recently had a chat with Jestinna on what her top picks are for the three big meals in a day. From her favourite thing to prepare for breakfast, to her favourite lunch spot, we get a glimpse of Jestinna’s personal guide to what she eats in a day. Read on for a list of recommended eats that she likes to frequent on a regular day in Kuala Lumpur.

Breakfast: Homemade oatmeal with fruits and honey

Before she begins her day, Jestinna kicks off the morning with a healthy, homemade breakfast of oatmeal, garnished with fruits and honey. Occasionally, Jestinna adds that she would also sprinkle in some nuts and berries when she’s feeling a tad fancy. Besides oatmeal, Jestinna also enjoys good homemade pancakes, topped off with delicious fruits and assorted berries. As long as it’s prepared at home with some TLC, Jestinna counts it as a perfect start to the rest of her productive day.

Lunch: Marta’s Kitchen

For lunch, a helping of rice or carbs is definitely a must for Jestinna. She highly recommends Marta’s Kitchen — a spot she has recently been frequenting that offers a range of authentic Spanish dishes, made from Spanish home cooks. As a lover of homemade meals, this checks all of Jestinna’s boxes when it comes to eating out.

“My favourite dish at Marta’s Kitchen is definitely the Valenciana Paella,” Jestinna says. “It’s really filling, and very flavourful. It’s all kinds of meat mixed in with the rice, so it’s perfect to eat for lunch.”

The restaurant is manned by Marta, the owner of the original Marta’s Kitchen in Salamanca, Spain. Located on Jalan Sri Hartamas, Marta’s Kitchen is considered quite a hot spot for foodie fans of Spanish cuisine, with an extensive offering of paellas, tapas, churros and bocadillos (traditional Spanish sandwiches) to boot. With bright, colourful interiors that pay homage to a real Spanish restaurant, Marta’s Kitchen is housed within a glass facade all around — allowing you to be basked in sunlight when you dine in during the day. Food-wise, the menu consists of the finest, freshly imported ingredients from Spain itself, and adapts well to the tongues of locals in Malaysia.

Marta’s Kitchen is located at The Signature Hotel & Serviced Suites, Jalan Sri Hartamas, 22 Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur.

Dinner: JIBRIL

As a rice lover, Jestinna ends her long, productive day with yet another rice meal — this time, with a savoury dish from JIBRIL.

“I love the salted egg butter chicken rice from JIBRIL,” Jestinna recommends. “It’s the best that I’ve had so far. It’s the signature dish there, so of course, I expect nothing less than amazing!”

JIBRIL, tucked in a slightly hidden alley in SS15, started out with an interesting ‘speakeasy’ café concept. Inspired by the Prohibition era of the 1920s and 1930s, JIBRIL set out to create a secretive, tight-lipped scene that would grow by word of mouth. And so, it grew — as well as setting a new standard for butter chicken dishes in Klang Valley, all while building a trendy rep for itself through its great ambience and classic comfort food.

“I really like the vibe of the place, too,” Jestinna adds. “It’s very ‘hip’ and gives off a kind of cool ambience.”

JIBRIL is located at 25, Jalan SS 15/4b, Ss 15, 47500 Subang Jaya.

[Hero image: @jestinna / Featured image: Kaitlin Dowis on Unsplash]