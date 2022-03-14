Breakfast, lunch and dinner with Perry Kuan

Our digital cover star, Perry Kuan, lets us in on his favourite food spots across Kuala Lumpur for the complete day.

Just like his sisters, Jestinna and Christinna, the third and youngest Kuan sibling, Perry includes rice as a daily essential when it comes to food. With an easy-going attitude and a ‘try all, do all’ philosophy that he practises in his daily life, Perry has a keen palate for great eats and always expresses a readiness to try new food places.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Perry to talk about some of his favourite picks over the course of a day, starting with breakfast and ending the day with dinner. From his go-to meal first thing in the morning, to his must-have for dinner, Perry gives us a taste of his food guide across Kuala Lumpur.

Breakfast: Thong Kee Cafe Connaught

A staple of his days living in Penang, Perry loves a good kopitiam breakfast. After all, what’s Penang without kopitiams? Nothing can compare to that nostalgic vibe of a hustling, bustling coffee shop on the vibrant streets of the island. And so, Perry’s KL recommendation for the closest thing to home is Thong Kee Cafe Connaught, located in Cheras.

(Image credit: Instagram/ @snakesolidus)

“I always like to have toast with eggs for breakfast,” Perry says. “It’s a simple meal, but it’s my go-to meal every morning. I can really have that every day for the rest of my life.”

Thong Kee Cafe, a fairly famous kopitiam that has opened a number of outlets all across KL, has its latest shop set up in Taman Connaught, Cheras. Serving up the classics such as wholemeal toast with eggs, kaya and butter, as well as a full breakfast of sunny side up and baked beans, you’ll find all you want out of an archetypal kopitiam at Thong Kee Cafe. Plus, don’t forget to complete your breakfast with a cup of Hainanese coffee!

Thong Kee Cafe Connaught is located at 31 Jalan Cerdas 1, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.

Lunch: Calia

For his rice dish of the day, Perry highly recommends Calia; a spot he has only recently been frequenting, and loves for its variety in rice bowls.

“I just started going to Calia, and it’s a really good place if you’re into rice bowls,” Perry says. “They have quite a lot of choices, from tuna, to crab meat… it’s a place you can go to a few times to try different things.”

Branding itself as a unique Australian restaurant-to-retail type of joint, Calia was first created in 2016 in Melbourne before branching out to other regions. Designed by Michelin Star Chef Francisco Araya, Calia uses the highest quality sustainable ingredients to ensure a memorable meal for all the guests who stop by for a taste. From the Calia Wagyu bowl, which features Premium Australian Marbled Wagyu Steak with 63° egg and Yuzu Koshu on Japanese Akitakomachi rice, to a delicious lip-smacking bowl of udon soaked in an umami soy broth, you can indulge in all kinds of Japanese delights at Calia.

Calia is located in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur at 168, Bukit Bintang St, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

Dinner: JIBRIL

As Perry recounts his most recent dinner with his sister, Jestinna, he also highlights JIBRIL as one of his favourite food places to end the day with.

“I really like JIBRIL,” Perry notes. “I’ve been there quite a few times already, it has such a nice vibe, especially when you go there in the evenings. Plus, the food is really nice, too.”

Passionate in its goal to serve local artisan foods and beverages, JIBRIL was first established back in 2015, and has since created a name for itself among the trendy cafe spots mostly frequented by millennials and Gen Z-ers. With a Prohibition-era setup and entertainment, as well as good comfort food and certified superb customer experience, JIBRIL claims that only its ‘taste’ is expensive.

JIBRIL is located at 25, Jalan SS 15/4b, Ss 15, 47500 Subang Jaya.

[Hero image: @perrykuan / Featured image: Calia]