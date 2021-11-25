Christmas Guide 2021: These gifts bring festive cheer to fellow foodies

From bottles of alcohol and tea sets, to fine tableware and a sparkling gold coffee mug, here are the best Christmas gift ideas for the foodies in your life.
And just like that, the festive season is here. Malls are decked with Christmas decoration and some brands are upping the ante with a New York themed mise-en-scène, as well as a giant glimmering star at the entrance of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.
Restaurants and hotels are also getting more creative with special afternoon teas, Christmas dinners and limited-edition menus to fire up the festive spirit after a full year of uncertainty. In the midst of sampling the best food and drinking to your heart’s content, let’s not forget the gifting tradition especially for the foodies in your life.
Curated for those who love to enjoy the best artisanal food and always on the hunt for aesthetics when it comes to plating, here’s a solid reason to check out some of these gift ideas that would make the perfect present this Christmas.
Check out these gift ideas for the foodies in your life this Christmas 2021:
For tea lovers, there’s something for all at TWG with an myriad of hampers and gift sets to choose from. This season, spoil your foodie friend with the Red Christmas Hamper that teases with the taste of Christmas, featuring The Red Christmas Teabag Gift Box, a holiday theine-free red tea blend of citrus fruits and spices, as well as complementing Shortbread Cookies. Also included is the Joy of Christmas Mini Tin and Earl Grey Chocolate Caviar Tin Tea.
Let’s just say you cannot go wrong with chocolate. The Holiday Chocolate Truffle Gift Box, in shimmering green packaging, comes in a 15 pieces of decadent truffle flavours to savour, including Salted Caramel, Christmas Cookie, Roasted Almond, Milk Chocolate and Cranberry. For something more luxurious, the 42-piece Holiday Chocolate Luxury Box is definitely a show-stopper in any Christmas gathering.
Perrier-Jouët echoes a similar passion for craftmanship as it celebrates the beauty of botany and the arts through years of contemporary artistic collaborations. In their latest collection, Perrier-Jouët believes that mindfulness and sustainability should exist in symphony – as they offer the exclusive Ecobox that is designed with nature in mind. Fully-recyclable, made of natural materials and boasting a low carbon footprint, the Ecobox collection presents the Art of Mindful Gifting, featuring the Blason Grand Brut pack with two beautiful Jamesse flutes, as well as the Blason Grand Brut and Blason Rosé individually.
When it comes to gifting, there is also no finer way to impress ardent foodies than with a Chivas 18. The rich, indulgent aromas of dried fruits, buttery toffee, and dark chocolate work in harmony with its velvety, dark chocolate palate and elegant floral notes to treat your senses to a wondrous experience. Available in a gift set inclusive of a Chivas 18 swirling glass and a wooden coaster, the Chivas Regal 18 is also offered alongside the Chivas Regal XV in a miniature twin pack with the full-size Chivas Regal 12.
One of the best ways to savour the joys of reunion is to complement the evening with a fine cognac by Martell. Celebrate the free spirit of the swift with creations in honour of Martell’s heritage and history. These exclusive Limited-Editions highlights the “From Cognac to the World” Martell Cordon Bleu Limited Edition bottle and Martell Cordon Bleu gift set which comes complete with a beautiful snifter glass, as well as a minimalist, gold-hued ice bowl paired with a matching ice tong.
BONIA expands its presence into tableware with the launch of three tableware sets comprising beautifully patterned teacups, saucers and plates. Food enthusiasts will find the Merlion series absolutely stunning for plating desserts, pastries or even a slice of chicken pie. The collection takes influence from the blooming seeds of growth, adorning the collection’s palette of plates and tea set with peacocks and cranes, both symbols of beauty, dignity, longevity and prosperity.
An annual premium release from Wynns Coonawarra Estate, the 2021 Wynnsday Collection comprises flagship wines like the John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon and Michael Shiraz, as well as mainstay vintages like the iconic Black Label Cabernet and Black Label Shiraz. These 2018 and 2019 vintages make for a great gift for wine enthusiasts, or even those just starting to appreciate wines — and these are best paired with rich creamy food and meats you’d find at Christmas dinners.
John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon and Michael Shiraz will be available at Max Value, Atlas Gourmet KL, Village Grocer Tropicana Gardens and Leisure Grocer@Leisure Mall.
Black Label Cabernet and Black Label Shiraz will only be available at Jaya Grocer (Hank’s).