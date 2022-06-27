10-minute healthy breakfast recipes to help lose belly fat

If you have a love-hate relationship with mornings, you have landed at the right place! These 10-minute healthy breakfast recipes are not only quick and easy to make, they are also just a healthy start to your day’s needs.

You have heard it enough times by now that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, you should skip breakfast, et al. But we understand that getting up in the morning and having to make breakfast before work can be quite frustrating. These 10-minute healthy breakfast recipes are everything you need in the morning, to spend as less time in the kitchen as possible. They are nutrient-rich, protein-rich, and will only add to your fat-burning journey. Let’s take a look.

10-minute healthy breakfast recipes for a quick and easy breakfast

Avocado toast

One of the easiest 10-minute healthy breakfast recipes out there. The avocado toast boom on Instagram and social media might have gone silent for a while, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it is literally the easiest thing you can make in the morning, on days when you don’t have much time. This is a vegan recipe, but you can add scrambled eggs to it, if you are not vegan.

Get the recipe here

Green goodness sandwich by Chef Aditi Handa

Speaking of 10-minute breakfast healthy recipes, Chef Aditi Handa, Co- Founder & Head Chef at The Baker’s Dozen has one of the best recipes up her sleeves. And we bring to you the exclusive recipe, right from her kitchen.

Ingredients:

● 1 Four Grain Sourdough, sliced

● 1pc Green Tomato, sliced

● ½ bunch of Spinach, cut into bite-size pieces

● 1 pc Avocado

● 3 tbsp Butter

● 3 pc Cheese Slice

Method:

Cut the Fourgrain Sourdough into medium thick slices

Chop the green tomato, spinach, and avocado. Keep them aside for assembling later.

Spread some butter on the sourdough slices, add cheese, layer the chopped veggies on top and then close it with another slice over this.

Now toast it until golden brown and crispy.

Enjoy the freshness of the Green Goodness Sandwich! Oh so yum!

Peanut butter and banana smoothie

Any time’s the right time for this delicious banana smoothie. All you need is milk or nut milk, one banana and a spoon full of peanut butter. Just put them all in the blender together and you have a glass of healthy and delicious smoothie in even less than ten minutes.

Almond berry smoothie

Forgot to soak almonds overnight to start your day with? Worry not, this smoothie will take care of it. Almond milk and almond butter are the star ingredients in this berry smoothie. And of course, who can forget the berries? Vegan and paleo-friendly, this smoothie is the easiest 10-minute healthy breakfast recipe you can make on your busy mornings.

Get the recipe here

Spinach and egg scramble with raspberries

This easy breakfast is hearty and healthy. Combining weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach, it is not only quick and easy, but also it contains less than 300 calories.

Get the recipe here

Berry kefir smoothie

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. You can use any sort of berries and any nut butter in this 10-minute healthy breakfast recipe. Low-calorie and gluten-free, if you are on your weight loss journey, this morning drink to burn belly fat is just what you need first thing in the morning.

Get the recipe here

Cinnamon coconut yogurt

Thanks to its healthy fats, coconut butter will help fill you up, while the protein from Greek yogurt will give you enough energy for the day. Cinnamon too has been associated with increased alertness and reduced stress, as well as fat-burning properties. A bowl of this yoghurt is all you need to start your day on the right note.

Get the recipe here