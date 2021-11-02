3 dining ideas in KL for November 2021: Maria’s Signature, Finch and The RuMa

In search of dining ideas for November 2021?

The looming Christmas and society soirées might compel some to stay on the treadmill and off desserts in order to keep their perfect shape for their outfits, prior to the onslaught of calories when the festive season kicks in. But life is about merry-making and you are best advised to fill yours with joie de vivre. It means plenty of gastronomic indulgence and none of the remorse. Here’s how you can go about it.

3 dining ideas in KL for November 2021:









Finch KL

Kuala Lumpur’s latest visually gratifying restaurant, Finch KL, has been on the radar of many diners who are consummately dressed to the nines when they frequent. Located in the Westin Kuala Lumpur, Finch casts a spell on gourmands the moment they waltz in thanks to marvellously appointed interiors where colour and whimsy come alive.

Don’t be deceived, however, as the epicurean offering warrants repeats. An elegant and wondrous space complemented with tantalising house specialities deliberately plated to ensure no part looks out of place on the ‘gram.













The centrepiece of the al fresco dining area, decked out in timber, is the unmissable gargantuan tree in scarlet. Numerous gilded gold bird cages occupy the various corners, while the plush seating is an invitation to luxuriate. When you’re finally ready to tear into the menu, look for signatures such as Finch Jungle Crab Salad, Magic Mushroom Brew, Una Don, Wagyu Don, Prawn Truffle Chahan, Wagyu Truffle Chahan, Halibut with Kombu Butter, Charbroiled Australian Wagyu M4/5, Mushroom Truffle Pappardelle, Freshwater Prawn Saffron Pappardelle and the Trio Mushroom Truffle Pizza.

It’s very reasonably priced, as an addendum.

12pm-11pm daily. Call to reserve: 010-308 0888

Maria’s Signature KLCC

Offering diners a sweeping panorama of the verdant KLCC Park and the symphonic fountain, Maria’s Signature KLCC indulges with an enchanting vista and equally exquisite food. You might have heard of its must-try signature, the sizzling porterhouse, fit for 2 ravenous gluttons but Maria’s recently unveiled a Mediterranean-inspired menu for those intent on eating healthily but unwilling to relent on steaks.

Seductively plated, the first course comprises plenty of greens. Choose between Orange and Spinach Salad with poppy seed vinaigrette and Apple and Kale Salad with Greek yoghurt dressing. Follow up with either Pumpkin soup or Minestrone. For mains, pick one of Grilled Salmon with couscous, or Australian grass-fed Tenderloin or Australian Wagyu MB7 Tenderloin with sautéed vegetables and parsnip purée.





You might wonder how red meat ties in with the cardiovascular-friendly drawcard. The US Department of Agriculture sorts beef into “lean” or “extra lean” based on its fat and cholesterol content. To be classified as lean, a 100g cut must contain less than 10g of total fat, 4.5g of saturated fat and 95mg of cholesterol; and tenderloin ticks all boxes. A medium doneness ensures your steak remains succulent and melts in the mouth.

For your intake of antioxidants, get a bottle of red wine at 20% off. The set menu starts from RM75.

11am-9pm daily. Reserve here

The RuMa Hotel and Residence

Trailing Pink October is Movember, the 11th month of the year dedicated to raising awareness about men’s health from a physical and mental standpoint. An annual movement synonymous with cultivating a handlebar moustache, Movember aims to cast a spotlight on contemporary issues faced by men, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.

To contribute to the noble cause, The RuMa Hotel and Residence partners with Truefitt & Hill to present a special Movember Afternoon Tea, in support of the National Cancer Council Malaysia (MAKNA). Established in 1805, Truefitt & Hill is the world’s oldest tonsorium.

Inspired by the exquisite craftsmanship of Truefitt & Hill, the Movember Afternoon Tea menu features a decadent array of sweet and savoury treats such as Butterfly Pea Flower Cheese Cakes, Lavender and Apple Choux and Blackcurrant Macarons. Between 6 and 28 November 2021, costing RM150 per person, every guest will be entitled to a RM50 voucher, which can be used at any of Truefitt & Hill’s four outlets in Malaysia. 10% of the proceeds from the Movember Afternoon Tea will go towards MAKNA.

2pm-5pm Saturdays and Sundays. WhatsApp to reserve: 03-2778 0735

All images of dining ideas for November 2021 courtesy of respective restaurants