Jaded of the same old? Break out of the funk by trying new dining options on foodpanda. The ever-growing food delivery platform recently introduced 5 new brands – that’s your work lunch sorted for the week.

5 exciting new additions on foodpanda delivery platform in November 2021:

For your sugar and caffeine fix, look forward to Soul Brew, with 30 locations to choose from nationwide. With a wealth of thirst-busting beverages to choose, you can have a different flavour every day for the whole month without ever needing to revisit the same drink. Get acquainted with its signatures – Brown Sugar Latte and Roasted Hazelnut Boba Coffee.

For no-frills burgers just the way Malaysians like theirs, order from Damn! Burgers. You can expect the expected like Beef Cheeseburgers but also unexpected flavours such as Sambal Chicken Burgers and Korean Sweet Chili Chicken Burgers. Malaysians like anything with intense heat and these spiced-up burgers might hit just the right spot. It is now serving in the Klang Valley.

The aptly named Sweet Spot satiates any sweet tooth craving. Look out for Biscoff Baked Cheesecake and Burnt Cheesecake. It also offers a countless array of cakes, muffins and berliners.

For a range of rice-based meals to remind you of home-cooked favourites, consider Lunchbox. Each dish comes with familiar flavours such as Ayam Percik, Steamed Chicken, Salted Egg Butter Chicken and more.

Honest Bowl is another name serving unpretentious but no less delicious meals. It excels in comfort foods from Chicken Keema to Kam Heong Fish Bowl. For fried chicken fans, look forward to Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl where slices of deep-fried chicken steak are immersed in thick, flavoursome Japanese curry, served with rice. It is available in over 20 locations nationwide.

