Thanks to these wholesome restaurants in KL, healthy eating doesn’t necessarily mean bland and boring.

Think you don’t have time to whip up an appetising healthy meal? We can assist you with that. Long gone are the days where assumptions of healthy meals comprise salads, wraps and smoothies. You can still have your favourites albeit with a cleaner approach. With our curated guide, you will discover that you can achieve a healthy diet without eliminating your favourite hearty elements in the meal. For example, it can be something as simple as whipping up a stack of pancakes, enjoying burritos or the full-bodied flavours of nasi campur (mixed rice). If we’ve got you drooling, wait till you scroll down for the full list.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Ella Olsson; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Edgar Castrejon