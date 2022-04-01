5 new cafes and restaurants in KL and Selangor to visit in April 2022

In the mood to explore the city’s latest eateries? Check out these new cafes and restaurants in KL throughout April 2022.

Foodies, you’re in for a treat. Our curated guide has the best spots to enjoy dim sum, coffee, and Instagram-worthy corners. Whisk yourself away to a tropical paradise in the city at Popsicola. Check out The Coffee Academics in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Bichii Coffee if you declare yourself a coffee connoisseur. Recreate your favourite Friends moment at The Orange Couch by ordering the Rachel Berries and Monica Mocha. Get ready to yum cha at Chow Kit’s latest addition, The Qing (pork-free), for a delightful experience filled with traditional and modern dishes.

Add these new cafes and restaurants in KL to your April 2022 wishlist:

Popsicola

Get ready to dive into PJ’s newest hangout spot. Located in MAHSA Avenue, Popsicola is the place to be for some fun in the sun. The rooftop pool bar easily transports guests to Palm Springs thanks to the summer-ready decor in striking hues. The best part? You can take a dip in the pool too. The menu comprises hearty meals such as tacos, sliders, smoothie bowls, and sharing platters. Highlights include The Hot Asian Chick, Sliders Trio, Fish Tacos, Fisherman’s Basket and the Polenta Fries. Order the Calamari Basket for a light snack and house-made churros with Biscoff Whip and Salted Caramel Chantilly to sweeten the deal. In the drinks department, we love the Pocketful of Sunshine (Passionfruit Pulp, Passionfruit and Soda) and Popsicola’s Virgin Sangria (Lychee, Longan, and Soda). For more information, head over here.

The Orange Couch

Desserts and coffee? Yes, please. Located in Subang Jaya, The Orange Couch pays tribute to the hit TV series Friends. You will find a plethora of references, from the iconic Central Perk sofa to spotting the cast’s names on the menu. We recommend ordering the Tau Foo Fa ice cream waffles. Thanks to the minimalistic decor, guests can enjoy a slow afternoon for a relaxing experience.

The Qing

If you’re in the mood for dim sum, head over to Chow Kit’s latest addition, The Qing. Step inside and be mesmerised by the modern Chinese interior with warm neutrals and saturated tones. The menu comprises savoury and sweet goodness from Black Truffle Siew Mai to Lava Peanut Cream Sesame Ball. Highlights include Signature Prawn Beancurd Skin Roll Wrapped with Rice Roll, Steamed XO Scallop Dumpling wrapped with Beetroot Skin and Golden Salted Egg Cream Bun with Charcoal Skin. Keep a lookout for the set lunch and premium lunch set for a curated fuss-free meal. Reserve a spot here.

Bichii Coffee

Heading to Sungai Buloh? Drop by for a cuppa at Bichii Coffee. Perfect for a quick pick-me-up, the cafe serves delicious baked goods and filter coffee. Our top picks? Almond croissants and pandan cakes. Don’t miss out on the alfresco seating for that Instagram-worthy shot. Be sure to drop them a message on Instagram to make a reservation.

The Coffee Academics

Hailing from Hong Kong, The Coffee Academics has finally landed on Malaysian shores. Famed for its delicious brews, The Coffee Academics is a great spot for any coffee lover to enjoy high-quality brews with every sip. The menu boasts espresso-based coffees, fresh iced teas and hot teas. We recommend ordering Steam. Try the avocado toast and Egg Royale if you’re craving a snack. For more information, check out the website here.

Hero & Featured image credit: Unsplash/Keghan Crossland