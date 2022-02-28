5 new cafes and restaurants in KL and Selangor to visit in March 2022

In the mood to explore the city’s latest eateries? Check out these new cafes and restaurants in KL and Selangor throughout March 2022.

We bet you have your go-to eateries, but what about exploring other places for a change? This month, we’re highlighting Fung Wong Biscuits, a 113-year-old cafe that has since expanded and relocated with a brand new look. If you’re craving baked goods, we suggest heading over to Baketouch Microbakery and Underwood Bakers. Plan a date at CHUMS if you and your partner are in the mood for fulfilling meals with a side of aromatic coffees. For a flavorful blend of coffee and liquor, CO2 Coffee Bar is your next hangout spot for delicious drinks and great conversations.

Drop by these new cafes and restaurants in KL and Selangor throughout March 2022:

Baketouch Microbakery

Located in Seri Kembangan, Baketouch Microbakery is a great spot to enjoy slow afternoons, thanks to its cosy Japanese-inspired setting. Famed for its sourdough goodness, the bakery offers a delicious assortment of bread to take home with. Highlights include the Matcha Cheese Banana, Mango Cream Cheese, Tomato Cheese with Basil and the Premium Valrhona Chocolate. Check out their savoury dishes, such as Premium Butter Brioche Burger and Pumpkin Soup with Garlic Bread if you’re feeling hungry.

CHUMS Cafe Dining

Cheras has gained a new neighbourhood eatery, and CHUMS (non-halal) is where you should be this weekend. Drop by for a meal, and be sure to try out their coffees on the side. The menu comprises hearty meals such as Mac n Cheese Croquette, Red Wine Braised Duck, Pesto Pasta, Steak Frites and Pan-Seared Pork Cutlet. In the dessert department, order the CHUMS Dessert Platter to sample their signature cakes. For something light, end your meal with the Cookie Cup filled with a drink of choice: hot chocolate, matcha or latte.

C02 Coffee Bar

Cocktails and coffee? Yes, please. Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s newest C02 Coffee Bar offers excellent brews and mocktails throughout the day. Once the sun sets, the Coffee Bar transforms into a Cocktail Bar by serving a concoction of coffee and liquor cocktails. Head early and sip on their delicious brews and mocktails. We suggest the Young-Man-Go for its delicious cold-brewed coffee with condensed milk and fresh mango mocktail. Once you’re off the clock, The Cocktail bar includes unique cocktails from the Pour-Over Manhattan to Pour-Over Negroni. Try ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ for their cold brew, gin, passion fruit, and Cointreau lime mix for a refreshing kick.

Fung Wong Biscuits

Since 1909, Fung Wong Biscuits has been making traditional Chinese pastries and wedding cookies. The 113-year-old pastry store on Petaling street has made a giant leap by relocating its branch to a restored venue on Jalan Sultan. Surrounded by rich history and culture, the Kopitiam-style restaurant is great for unwinding with friends and family. If you have a nuptial coming up, go ahead and purchase their best-selling red bean wedding pastry for gifting. Other highlights include the Husband Biscuit and the Kaya Roll.

Underwood Bakers

Have a cuppa and dine in at Bukit Bintang’s newest addition, Underwood Bakers. This double-storey industrial-meets-modern cafe offers delicacies from hearty breakfast to pasta dishes. If you’re looking for a quick pick-me-up, their mix-and-match breakfast sets are worth ordering. For that ideal Instagram-worthy shot, grab a table outside to enjoy the breeze and sun.

