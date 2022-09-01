5 new cafes and restaurants to visit in September 2022

In the mood to explore the city’s latest eateries? Head over to these new cafes and restaurants in KL and PJ throughout September 2022.

It’s that time of the month to plan for your weekend escapades and cafe-hopping adventure. Head over to Jalan Imbi’s newest addition, Common Space and Wangsa Maju’s 118 Grinder, for aromatic brews, appetising desserts and satisfying meals. For those in the mood for Japanese cuisine, go ahead and make a reservation at Publika’s latest Rorru for delicious hand rolls and sip-worthy cocktails. Over at KL Eco City Mall, Superluna is where you need to be if you’re obsessed with bagels and sandwiches. If you live around Taman Rasa Sayang, Airplane Mode Coffee has landed in the neighbourhood, offering every diner a smooth experience with its comforting rice bowls and coffee selections.

New cafes in KL and PJ to explore in September 2022:

Common Space

Kicking off our guide to the latest cafes in September 2022 is Common Space. If you’re a fan of beautiful greenery and coffee, this latest joint on Jalan Imbi might be up your alley. As soon as you arrive, it’s easy to spot the restaurant when it’s surrounded by lush potted plants in the alfresco area. The charming space gives out a welcoming ambience with its rattan interiors and rustic white brick walls. Adored for its signature brews, diners are fans of the menu filled with hearty mains such as the chicken burger, vegan mushroom Aglio olio and tom yam pasta. Dont’ miss out on their dessert selections. We recommend the fluffy yet crispy waffles topped with fresh fruits and a heavenly scoop of ice cream.

Address: 40 Jalan 1/77A Off Jalan Imbi, Changkat Thambi Dollah, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Rorru

In the mood for sushi and cocktails? Check out Rorru. Located in Publika Shopping Gallery, Rorru is Malaysia’s first hand roll bar. As you enter, the contemporary restaurant exudes a vibe like no other, filled with neon signage, fluorescent lights and a spacious setting. Get up close and personal by booking the bar seating to witness how your delicious rolls are made. The menu provides fresh-cut sashimi and mouth-watering sushi rolls. Highlights include the crispy shrimp roll, salmon aburi cheese roll, spicy mars roll, fatty tuna roll and foie gras roll. If you’re craving for their signature hand rolls, we recommend the salmon truffle ikura, shiromi uni caviar and hotate uni caviar.

Address: Lot 35 Level G2 Block C5 Publika Shopping Gallery, Jln Dutamas 1, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

118 Grinder

Heading to Wangsa Maju? Pop by the neighbourhood’s latest cafe joint, 118 Grinder. The inviting space offers a warm and relaxed ambience with its ’80s-inspired interior and architecture. Thanks to the rounded edges and cooling hues, every corner is perfect for that Instagram-worthy shots as you enjoy your cuppa and desserts. Order their signature Spanish latte, and don’t forget to add their delicious desserts on the side too. The menu comprises light yet appetising pastries such as croissants, cakes and puddings. We recommend ordering the Nutella almond croissant, butter loaf, and their signature cheesecake that has been baked with love by the founder’s mum since ’88. It’s definitely worth a try if you’re a cheesecake fan.

Address: No 65 (Ground Floor) Jalan Wangsa Delima 5 , Pusat Bandar Wangsa maju, Wangsa Maju, 53300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Superluna

Located in KL Eco City Mall, Superluna is where you need to be for your next coffee session. The cafe exudes a cooling ambience with its calming palette of black, grey and white. Decorated with an industrial feel, the cafe offers a spacious layout with plenty of natural sunlight. When you’re there, don’t skip on their signature bagels and sandwiches. Highlights include the sourdough sandwich filled with smoked chicken breast, avocados and smothered in chipotle mayo. In addition, there’s a decent selection of speciality coffees and matcha to accompany your dessert. Our favourite desserts? The earl grey lychee cake and lemon tart.

Address: Lot G-01, Mall, 3, Jalan Bangsar, Kampung Haji Abdullah Hukum, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Airplane Mode Coffee (non-halal)

Here’s an Instagram-worthy spot for coffee lovers. Airplane Mode Coffee is Taman Rasa Sayang, Petaling Jaya’s newest addition to the ever-growing cafe scene. The coffee bar and kitchen feature aromatic brews coupled with Malaysian-inspired sandwiches and Japanese rice bowls. For a hearty meal, order the grilled pork belly rice bowl. If you’re not craving meat, indulge in their mushroom miso bowl (umami mushroom in miso sauce, truffle oil and onsen egg). According to Eat Drink KL, the barista offers a rotating range of beans that reflect the diversity and capability of Malaysian roasters — a definite must-try if you’re a coffee enthusiast.

Address: 9A, 1, Jalan SS 4c/5, Taman Rasa Sayang, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/Jonathon Barbo