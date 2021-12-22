5 of the most inexpensive Michelin-starred restaurants in the world

Inexpensive Michelin-starred restaurants? How does that not sound oxymoronic?

In the restaurant industry, one of the highest recognitions is the Michelin star. While restaurateurs and chefs try to ace their game with signature dishes, décor, ambience and impeccable service and hospitality, only a few in the world are decorated with this accolade. Owing to their phenomenal dining and gastronomic experience, Michelin-starred restaurants command a price tag so high that not everyone can afford it and a waiting list of perhaps months.

However, Chef’s Pencil found out in research conducted in September 2021 that shows an ample number of both expensive and affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in both the Eastern and Western hemispheres. And if you are one of them or a food enthusiast, this list of Michelin-starred restaurants is all the inspiration you need to pack your bags and set on a journey to remember.

Here are the world’s most inexpensive Michelin-starred restaurants

Hostellerie la Montagne, Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, France

Price range: EUR 28-110 (RM130-530)

The village where Hostellerie la Montagne is located has an important place in the history of France. This is where World War II military icon and former president Charles de Gaulle is buried.

The dining area is a one-Michelin star establishment and is aptly named A la table du Général (At the Genera’s table). Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali conjures a delightful French cuisine in his À la carte menu. And if you visit the restaurant during the Christmas holidays, a special menu, comprising canapés, coquilles Saint-Jacques truffles, beef lobster breaded with almonds and pine nuts, candied celery and seasonal mushrooms with Mont Blanc châtaigne cassis (chestnut blackcurrant), will enhance your experience manifold.

Hostellerie la Montagne is also the perfect place to stay. The hotel looks like a charming European stone cottage. But wait till you enter any of its nine bedrooms, each of which has a different decor that seems like straight out of a fairy tale.

Address: 10 rue Pisseloup, Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, 52330, France

Picchi, São Paulo, Brazil

Price: BRL 170-460 (RM130-340)

Tasting the best of Italian in Brazil at an affordable price is what Picchi guarantees. Opened and run by chef Pier Paolo Picchi, the restaurant combines Italian home delights with Brazilian ingredients.

Picchi redefines fine dining at an affordable price. Try their appetisers such as grana padano and green salad or lamb tartar, oyster and green apple. Their first courses include risotto acquerello duck gizzard and saffrom, as well as Tuscan bone marrow and rosemary crostino. For the second course, why not try the rack of lamb with aubergine parmigiana or sole, shrimp, heart of palm and green grapes?

This is where you can get a good meal for an average price of USD 45 (RM190) per person.

Address: Rua Oscar Freire 533, São Paulo, 01426-001, Brazil

Lao Zheng Xing, Shanghai, China

Price: CNY 150-300 (RM100-200)

Lao Zheng Xing is an illustrious restaurant in Shanghai, intricately connected to the cultural fabric of the city with its food and decades-long presence. It was one of the first restaurants in the city to be awarded a Michelin star when the rolls were first extended to the People’s Republic of China.

Named after the original restaurant, which opened in 1862, the current Lao Zheng Xing is the only one of the many establishments that operated under the same name during the 1930s.

Housed in a six-storey building, the 400-seater restaurant is always bustling with people. In fact, when it was awarded a Michelin star, its executive chef, Hu Bing, told China Daily that it meant “trouble”, as there will be more diners for them to serve when they were already working without a break for months.

Lao Zheng Xing is known for its original, classic dishes. They do not alter their dishes in any way other than reducing oil to cater to health-conscious customers. The restaurant follows a very strict preparation style, which ensures that the food served is not only of the highest quality but also to maintain the originality of the dishes.

What is Lao Zheng Xing famous for? Its two most famous items are fried river shrimps and braised sea cucumber, but also worth trying is drunken wine chicken.

Address: 556 Fuzhou Road, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China (PRC)

Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok, Thailand

Price range: THB 300-1,500 (RM40-190)

The restaurant got its name from its legendary owner Supinya Junsuta’s nickname “Jay Fai”.

Already commanding a cult following in the city over almost 40 years, the restaurant became the first street-food stall in Bangkok to be awarded a Michelin star in 2018. American television personality Martha Stewart has been a fan of this restaurant for years and dubbed Jay Fai as “the best cook in Thailand.”

Jay Fai, the owner and the sole chef, is in charge of the kitchen dressed in her trademark black apron, beanie and ski goggles. With some help from her daughters, the septuagenarian produces wok-fried seafood dishes for the endless number of food lovers who throng to her restaurant.

Of the many items that are famous here is phad kee mao talay, or drunken noodles, with whole prawns, squid and cuttlefish. There is also the delicious tom yum goong, with shelled jumbo prawns.

However, the star attraction is the kai jeaw poo, or crab omelette. The simple dish made with crab meat enveloped in egg is so impressive that it guarantees a repeat visit. Perhaps this is why it commands the high price tag of THB 1,500.

Raan Jay Fai was most recently honoured by the 50 Best Discovery’s Asia’s Icon Award 2021.

Address: 327 Mahachai Road, Samran Rat, Bangkok, 10200, Thailand

Tim Ho Wan, Hong Kong

Price: 50-100 HKD (RM30-60)

Tim Ho Wan has many branches around the world and each has a Michelin star. The original one at Mongkok was opened as a 20-seater dim sum restaurant in 2009 by chefs Mak Kwai Pui and Leung Fai Keung. The one at Sham Shui Po, which was the second establishment, has more space — there is a better chance at getting a seat here to taste the restaurant’s prized dim sums, yet queues are endless.

Besides the 20 different types of dim sums, the restaurant also has unforgettable BBQ pork bun, shrimp dumplings and steamed chicken feet with black bean sauce, bean-curd skin with pork and shrimp, steamed egg cake, and pan-fried carrot cake.

Address: G/F, 9-11 Fuk Wing Street, Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong

