5 of the world’s most-expensive Michelin-starred restaurants

In the restaurant industry, one of the highest recognitions is the Michelin star. While restaurateurs and chefs try to ace their game with signature dishes, décor, ambience and impeccable service and hospitality, only a few in the world are decorated with this accolade. Owing to their phenomenal dining and gastronomic experience, Michelin-starred restaurants command a price tag so expensive that not everyone can afford it and a waiting list of perhaps months.

But all this amounts to nothing for a food connoisseur. A Michelin-starred restaurant is certainly among the A-listers that they would want to visit at least once in their lifetime. And if you are one of them or a food enthusiast, this list of Michelin-starred restaurants is all the inspiration you need to pack your bags and set on a journey to remember.

Here are the world’s most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants:

Ultraviolet, Shanghai, China

Price range: CNY 4,000-8,888 (RM2,600-5,900)

Opened in 2012 by renowned French chef Paul Pairet, Ultraviolet is one of the most expensive Michelin-star restaurants in the world where the high price tag matches the sensory delight of its avant-garde fine dining. With just 10 seats, the restaurant interiors look like an art project created with lights, scents, sounds and steel.

The three-Michelin starrer restaurant takes pride in having “no décor, no artefacts, no paintings, no views” in the dining room. However, the room comes technologically equipped with LED floor strips, computerised RGB lights, UV bulbs, wall and table projectors, dry scent diffusers and surround sound. These are used to enhance the experience of dining and create something like a gastronomic show for its guests.

Its 20-course set menu, with dishes selected by Pairet, boasting various textures, aromas and flavours, is what diners will remember.

Address: 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Road, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China (PRC)

Book here .

Masa, New York City, US

Price range: USD 650-800, excluding taxes and beverage (RM2,750-3,400)

Specialising in Japanese cuisine, Masa is a paradise for the most incredible oriental dishes spread over a 26-course pre-set menu.

This three-Michelin star temple of gastronomy is all about the freshest seasonal delicacies, crafted meticulously by its legendary chef-owner Masa Takayama. Like an artist creating one masterpiece after the other, Takayama presents a line-up that perhaps cannot be rivalled by any of his contemporaries.

The fish is always served fresh to ensure the best dining experience guests ever have. Deserving of its Michelin stars, the interiors reflect the aesthetic significance of simplicity and purity that is the hallmark of luxurious sushi restaurants. Be prepared to be absorbed by the ethereal beauty of the sushi counter made of Japanese cypress known as Hinoki, which is sanded every day.

Diners can opt for Takayama’s Omakase menu, priced at USD 650 per person, or the Hinoki Counter Experience, costing USD 800 per person, for sushi, along with Masa’s signature A5 Wagyu Ohmi Beef Tataki and freshly shaved seasonal truffles.

Reservations are released 60 days in advance for the ease of guests who would want to enjoy a peaceful lunch or dinner at this restaurant.

Address: 10 Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, United States

Book here .

Azabu Kadowaki, Tokyo, Japan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡Aiiiii♡ (@aiiiii__a)



Price: JPY 26,000-70,000 (RM970-2,600)

At Azabu Kadowaki, diners can watch owner-chef Toshiya Kadowaki masterful control over the knife, as he prepares a Japanese nouvelle cuisine that arrests all five senses.

Truffle is an important ingredient found in many dishes at the restaurant. While the highlight is truffle rice, other delicacies include truffle whipped cream cheese and aged black truffle honey.

Western ingredients, such as foie gras, are used liberally and new methods are developed for dishes that no one thought was possible. Shark fin is prepared in markedly unique style from what is known and served.

Kadowaki appears to be on a quest to find the most optimal point where East and West combine to create the most exemplary cuisine in culinary history. That is the reason Azabu Kadowaki got its three Michelin stars in 2020.

The minimum price is for the tasting menu. On an average, the per person cost comes to around USD 450 (RM1,900).

Address: 2-7-2 Azabujuban, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-0045, Japan

Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse à l’Hôtel de Paris

Price: EUR 190-380 (RM900-1,800)

Three Michelin stars, and why not? Legendary Alain Ducasse honed his skills to become the Jedi grandmaster of the culinary world at this restaurant.

To many, this is Ducasse’s most famous restaurant, serving the best of French cuisine in an establishment housed inside the architecturally exquisite Hôtel de Paris. The dining room, named Le Louis XV, looks like the interiors of a French palace, with painted ceilings and the colour of gold dominating the hues.

The ingredients come from some of the best places in the European neighbourhood of Monaco. Try the baked, locally caught fish, Swiss chard, squid and shellfish or the sea scallops from Dieppe. You might find it difficult to pick between lamb from Pyrénées and guinea fowl from les Landes. The tender apple from Lagrand and the fire-roasted blue lobster are a couple of other exquisite delicacies you must try.

Although the dishes appear simple, the burst of flavours, freshness and colours can easily take patrons to a Mediterranean universe defined by gastronomic luxurious dining.

Chef Dominique Lory, who started working with Ducasse in 1998, has been helming Le Louis XV since 2013.

The tasting menu starts at USD 270 (RM1,200).

Address: Hôtel de Paris, Place du Casino, Monte-Carlo, 98000, Monaco

Read the rules before booking .

Schloss Schauenstein, Switzerland

Price: CHF 238-272 (RM1,100-1,250)

This expensive Michelin-starred restaurant also has the distinction of having three stars, with one Michelin Green Star for its emphasis on sustainability. It also won the 50 Best Sustainable Restaurant Award 2019.

Schloss Schauenstein is a castle located at the top of the small Alpine town of Fürstenau. The restaurant opened here in 2003. Schloss Schauenstein also doubles as a hotel with nine boutique bedrooms. The oak-panelled dining room is simple, yet classy.

Meals are served in three, four and five courses and are prepared as per the menu designed by Chef Andreas Caminada, a local who understands the best of Swiss cuisine.

The least priced is the three courses menu and the highest is for five courses.

Address: Schlossgass 77, Fürstenau, 7414, Switzerland

Reserve here .

________________________________________________________________________________________________

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India