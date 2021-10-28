6 best restaurants at Suria KLCC to pop in after a day of luxury retail therapy

Cap off a fruitful day of shop-till-you-drop at Suria KLCC with a chow down at the mall’s finest restaurants.

The bellwether of luxury, Suria KLCC, is home to fashion boutiques with perpetual queues. What to do after incinerating countless calories trying out the latest and trendiest footwear, garments and novelties? A gastronomic nourishment, of course.

Exceptional cuts of wagyu with irresistible marbling, hand-sliced Peking roast duck with crunchy wafer-thin skin, or modern Malaysian infused with Western touches, F&B offerings at Suria KLCC have improved of late. Unbeknownst to many, several new restaurants have sprung up in the mall since the pandemic began to wither. Ever adventurous, we have tried them ourselves.

Here are some of the best restaurants located at Suria KLCC:

Open House

The hottest restaurant at Suria KLCC for the past couple of years is the maximalist, avant-garde restaurant most notable for elevating the endearing local fare with a fine-dine atmosphere. Dress up or else the tastefully appointed cavernous dining hall will make you feel inadequate and out of place. There is not a grain of exaggeration to proclaim that Open House has had a hand in reviving the interest in Malay cooking.

12pm-8pm daily

Reserve here

Maria’s Signature

The sole bona fide steakhouse at Suria KLCC – and priced considerately – Maria’s cooks up some of the finest fillets in town. A must-try is the sizzling porterhouse enough to feed two. The modern restaurant is also the best place to unwind with signature cocktails concocted to reflect its Ipoh heritage as the fountain, a vista of which it commands, livens up in the evening. The latest addition to its burgeoning menu includes the Mediterranean set curated with the health-conscious in mind.

11am-9pm daily

Reserve here

Ren

This pork-free Chinese restaurant is the purveyor of famous mainland Chinese dishes, particularly, those from Shanghai and Xinjiang. While it may seem a tall order for a restaurant to be equally adept at both – one delicate, another heavily spiced – Ren masters them with ease. Converging carnivores will greatly appreciate Peking roast duck and grilled New Zealand lamb cutlets with cumin and dried chilli. A solo diner might want to settle on the succulent beef brisket la mian.

11am-10pm daily

For reservation, call 03-2181 0688

Din by Din Tai Fung

Diners to the pork-free alternative by the Michelin-star rated Din Tai Fung don’t lose out. Din still offers prevailing signatures of Din Tai Fung like steam dumplings (xiao long bao), truffle noodles and Sichuan spicy chicken. This restaurant appeals not with its simplistic décor but the bustle typical of a food hall and a dim sum restaurant.

11am-9pm daily

For reservation, call 011-6996 3930

Serai

A coalescence of a casual dining menu and a fine dining ambience, Serai draws in a youth audience by way of traditional Malaysian recipes and comfort food reimagined through the lens of contemporary ingenuity. It caters to anyone with sharing platters and a la carte dishes aplenty, such as Serai Sharing Platter, Beef Rendang Penne and Nasi Ulam Ayam Bakar.

11am-10pm daily

For reservation, call 03-2181 8000

Sakana

With clean, minimalist interiors bolstered by modern wooden furniture, Sakana encapsulates the many elements foodies enjoy about Japanese dining. Thanks to a well-presented menu, Sakana doesn’t lack in any department. Flanked by the verdant KLCC Park, the restaurant’s al fresco section is an oasis of gastronomy. Expect the finest Japanese specialties comprising fresh ingredients like wagyu, eel and an assortment of sashimi.

10am-10pm daily

For reservation, call 03-2181 0211

________________________________________________________________________________________________

All images by respective restaurants