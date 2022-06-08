The best Father’s Day 2022 dining promotions in KL

From Hilton Kuala Lumpur to Maria’s SteakCafe, it’s time to surprise dads on Father’s Day 2022 with the best dining experience.

Father’s Day is around the corner — have you figured out the perfect gift yet? If he’s a foodie, dazzle your dad with the most pleasing dining experience in Kuala Lumpur. In our curated guide, we have listed Father’s Day promotions for you and your family to indulge in. From a full-course dinner to brunch buffets, we have it all.

For those who love trying a bit of everything, head over to Vasco’s at the Hilton KL and Quan’s Kitchen at Four Points Sheraton Chinatown for a delicious buffet spread. Steak-loving dads can enjoy a curated menu at Maria’s SteakCafe and Chamber Grill at Hilton KL. Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers, and book ahead before it’s too late. Bookmark this page and stay tuned for more updates.

Treat your dad to the best Father’s Day 2022 meal:

Maria’s SteakCafe

Get ready to spoil your dad with the most delicious four-course meal at Maria’s SteakCafe. Available on 18th and 19th June 2022, the Father’s Day set includes scallops with tomato and olive salsa as appetisers and a choice between mushroom and pumpkin soup. As for the mains, you can pick from seafood to lamb and steak selections. Depending on what you choose, the meat varies from RM70++ to RM270++. A plate of their signature moist chocolate cake is served for dessert, topped with a heavenly scoop of vanilla ice cream.

The Father’s Day menu will be available for dine-in at all Maria’s SteakCafe Klang Valley outlets.

Chamber Grill at Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Celebrate your hero with a tasty meal at Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s Chambers Grill. From 1 to 30 June 2022, the ‘Steak Fit For a King’ promotion includes a hearty serving of Black Angus Porterhouse 1 KG – 1.2KG and Grain-Fed Queensland (RM590). Complete the meal by adding on chocolate and coffee cigars for RM45.

For reservations, call +60322642264 or email KULHI_FB@hilton.com or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com.

Vasco’s at Hilton Kuala Lumpur

If your dad is into a hearty lunch buffet, head to Vasco’s. The Father’s Day buffet is available on 19 June 2022 and open from 12.30 PM to 3 PM. The extensive menu features seafood teppanyaki, roasted crispy spring chicken with five-spice herb, grilled Portuguese chicken, Peshwari lamb chops, whole roasted chicken with potatoes and thyme, lamb shoulder pot stew with root vegetables and seafood on ice. Other highlights include the Australian black Angus tomahawk carving. If you add on RM120 nett, guests can enjoy a free flow of house wine, bottled beer, soft drinks and chilled juices.

Booking is required. For more information, call +60322642264, email KULHI_FB@hilton.com, or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com.

Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown

Surprise your dad with a mouth-watering feast at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown. Available on 18 and 19 June 2022, guests can pick between the dinner buffet and the Father’s Day brunch buffet. Priced at RM128+ per person, the FUIYOH Father’s Day buffet features over 52 Malaysian and International favourites. In addition, children below six years old get to dine for free. Children between ages six and 12 can also eat for free with two paying adults.

For bookings, WhatsApp 012-507-3327 or email dining@fourpoints.com

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Made Hamilton; Featured image credit: Hilton KL