A guide to the best halal restaurants in Bukit Bintang

In the mood to explore Bukit Bintang’s finest eats after exploring around the city? Bookmark these halal restaurants below.

Famed as a shopping district, Bukit Bintang is well known for its bustling crowds and extensive mix of high end and street food eateries. Consider it Kuala Lumpur’s version of New York’s Times Square. While upscale hotels and shopping malls surround the iconic district, you can find various cuisines ranging from Chinese and Japanese to Middle Eastern and more. With our curated guide, rest assured that these places do mean value for money, and you will leave the premise craving for more. Get your pen ready and bookmark these restaurants for your next visit.

Here are the best halal restaurants in Bukit Bintang:

Shawarma Damascus

Your journey to finding good shawarma is possible when you’re in Bukit Bintang. Ask the locals, and Shawarma Damascus will pop up if you’re looking for a quick bite. When you’re there, order the best-selling chicken shawarma — the secret to their wrap is the flavoursome garlic sauce. Other highlights include the hummus as a delicious side and the Mandi Lamb for sharing. The portion is generous and pocket-friendly too.

Address: 111, Jln Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 8 PM

Halab Gate Shawarma

Another stop to add to your wishlist is Halab Gate Shawarma. Open for takeaway; opt for the classic chicken and beef shawarma. The garlic sauce is a crowd’s favourite that exceptionally complements the juicy meat and soft bread. Ideal for sharing or as a snack, it’s best to order the large wrap for a hearty meal.

Address: 51, Jln Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 12 AM

Suki-Ya

There’s no better feeling than spoiling yourself with a hot pot date to nourish the soul. Located in Tokyo Street at Pavilion KL, Suki-Ya merges the unique culture of hot pot, shabu-shabu, and sukiyaki. This cosy family-style restaurant is known for its unlimited meat servings and vegetable bar. With over four soup bases to choose from and its impeccable servings at an affordable price, trust us; you will be back for more. In addition, the ice cream bar is a sweet finisher to the Suki-Ya experience.

Address: Lot 6 . 24. 04, 168, Bukit Bintang St, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Shook!

Since the revamp in 2020, The Starhill Dining has reopened with a luxe refresher. The dining level maintains the familiar favourites with new dining concepts to explore. Fans of Shook! will appreciate the modern interior that evokes a warm and cosy ambience. Apart from that, the expansive menu offers delicious flavours from around the world. We recommend ordering the Dancing Prawns and Caesar Salad as starters. As for the mains, order the steak for a satisfying treat.

Address: 181, Bukit Bintang St, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11:30am–2:30pm, 6:30–8pm (daily)

Luk Yu Tea House

Luk Yu Tea House is another familiar favourite at the newly renovated Starhill Dining. The restaurant pays homage to the beloved Chinese tea master and writer, Tang Dynasty poet Lu Yu who describes the history and culture of Chinese tea. Fans of Luk Yu Tea House will rave about its dim sum, Chiu Chow and Cantonese specialities. Our recommendations? The fried radish cake and flavourful variety of dim sum.

Address: 181, Bukit Bintang St, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 10 PM

