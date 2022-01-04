The best reunion dinner at hotels in KL and PJ this Chinese New Year

As we enter the year of the Tiger, numerous hotels are offering curated month-long festive menus that cater to you and your family.

The Chinese New Year celebration honours a long-standing tradition where families gather for a festive reunion dinner filled with an irresistible feast. This once-in-a-year affair is not only about the decadent spread, but also it’s about fostering intergenerational family solidarity. With each dish served to symbolise various meanings, the abundance of food is also believed to bring great fortune to the family in the new year. From Hilton KL to W Kuala Lumpur and beyond, here’s where you can dine and drink your way to good fortune for Chinese New Year 2022. All you have to do is make your reservation, show up in your finest festive gear and usher in the Year of the Tiger with a grand feast.

Here’s where to find the best Chinese New Year reunion dinner in 2022:

Hero image credit: Chynna, Hilton KL