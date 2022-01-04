The best reunion dinner at hotels in KL and PJ this Chinese New Year

As we enter the year of the Tiger, numerous hotels are offering curated month-long festive menus that cater to you and your family.
The Chinese New Year celebration honours a long-standing tradition where families gather for a festive reunion dinner filled with an irresistible feast. This once-in-a-year affair is not only about the decadent spread, but also it’s about fostering intergenerational family solidarity. With each dish served to symbolise various meanings, the abundance of food is also believed to bring great fortune to the family in the new year. From Hilton KL to W Kuala Lumpur and beyond, here’s where you can dine and drink your way to good fortune for Chinese New Year 2022. All you have to do is make your reservation, show up in your finest festive gear and usher in the Year of the Tiger with a grand feast.
Here’s where to find the best Chinese New Year reunion dinner in 2022:
Hero image credit: Chynna, Hilton KL
Jump To / Table of Contents
Usher in the year of the Tiger with an abundance of flavours at Chynna, Hilton KL. Brought to you by Celebrity Chef Lam Hock Hin and his team, the restaurant offers authentic Cantonese and Shanghainese cuisine flavours. From 2 January to 15 February 2022, Chynna offers 3 sets — Wealth, Prosperity, Auspicious — each catering to 5 pax while The Abundance set feeds 2 pax.
Priced at RM1,250 nett, the Wealth set offers Yee Sang with Norwegian Salmon in Traditional Sauce, Braised Vegetarian Fin Soup, Golden Prawns with Salted Egg Yolk and more. The Prosperity Set (priced at RM1,500 nett ) includes the festive favourites: Yee Sang with Norwegian Salmon in Assam Kesum Sauce, Braised Pumpkin Soup with Shredded Chicken and Vegetarian Fin, Fragrant Kam Heong-style Fried Noodle and more.
The Auspicious Set (priced at RM2,000 nett) comprises Yee Sang with Salted Egg Yolk Soft Shell Crab and Crispy Fish skin, Wok-Fried Prawns with Butter Milk and Curry Leaves, Braised Sliced Abalone with Sea Cucumber mixed with Sun-Dried Oyster and Fatt Choy, and more. On the other hand, the Abundance set (RM888 nett) is perfect for a humble celebration with your partner. Highlights include Signature Yee Sang with Crispy Japan A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Beef, Wok Seared Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu, Braised 3 Heads Abalone with Fish Maw and beyond.
For reservations or more information, call 03-2264-2264 or email KULHI_FB@hilton.com. Discover the menu here.
W Kuala Lumpur parades a tempting array of delicious spreads by Yen. Choose from 4 mouthwatering sets that include the Norwegian Salmon Fish Yee Sang. Ideal for 2 and priced at RM208+ per person, the Great Prosperity set comprises Double-Boiled Chicken Soup, Stewed Money Bag, Braised Hong Kong Ee Fu Noodle and more. In comparison, the Rich Fortune set (RM298+ per person) consists of Braised “Monk Jump Over The Wall” Chicken Soup, Wok Fried Fresh Scallop, Braised Hokkaido Crab Claw and beyond.
For a family of 6, order the Happy Reunion or the Wealth Treasures set. The Happy Reunion set is priced at RM398+ per person. It encompasses Bird’s Nest Soup with Lobster Meat, Stir-Fried Lotus Root, Braised Hong Kong Ee Fu Noodle with Pan-Seared Cod Fish and more.
Priced at RM398+ per person, The Wealth Treasures set consists of an exquisite Abalone Yee Sang filled with Caviar, Gold Flakes and Truffle Oil. Highlights include the Steamed Slice Tiger Grouper Fish, Crispy Chicken Roulette, Fried Red and Jasmine Rice, and more. In addition, a bowl of Sweetened Walnut Cream Soup and Steamed Layer Traditional Ninko Cake is served as a sweet ending. Discover the menu here.
Call 012-347-9088. Dinner: First seating is from 5 PM – 7 PM. The second seating is from 8 PM – 10 PM.
3 /3
The Prosperity Poon Choy at the Pullman KLCC is a definite crowd-pleaser. If you order before 15 January, you will receive your Abundance Poon Choy priced at RM388 (for 4 pax) and RM888 (for 10 pax) inclusive with a free whole portion of Treasure Shredded Vegetables and Passion Fruit Yee Sang. The Red Chinese Cuisine Pot of Prosperity Poon Choy offers premium 13 ingredients such as 8-Head Abalone, Sea Cucumber, Fish Maw, Money Bag, Dried Scallop, Dried Oyster, Scallops, Mushroom, Tiger Prawn, Smoked Duck Breast, Free-Range Chicken, Cabbage, White Radish and Broccoli.
The Abundance Poon Choy is available from 15 January until 15 February 2022. WhatsApp 016-290-3864 or email to restaurants@pullman-klcc.com