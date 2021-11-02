A guide to the best pork-free restaurants in Genting Highlands

Nothing says downtime like planning a road trip up to Genting. If you’re in dire need of food suggestions, check out our guide to the best pork-free restaurants in Genting.

Pack your bags and steer away from the hectic schedule with a trip to Genting. Whether it’s by spending time with your kids at the indoor theme park or by going on a shopping spree at Sky Avenue or Genting Premium Outlets, indulging in a great meal is essential while you’re there, and we have got you covered. For those with dietary restrictions, we have hand-picked the best restaurants to visit for pork-free options.

A trip up to Genting wouldn’t be complete without visiting Burger & Lobster for its signature Lobster Rolls. If you’re early, try out Genting’s latest hype for burgers and shakes at Five Guys. If Western isn’t on your mind, Jom Makan Street Food is the place to be for local delicacies. Bookmark this and store it for later.

Check out our guide of pork-free restaurants in Genting:

Burger & Lobster

Image credit: Instagram/@burgerandlobstermy

Can’t fly to London at the moment? Drive up to Genting for Burger & Lobster. Worshipped for the tantalising burgers and lobsters, this restaurant is famous for its signature Lobster Rolls. For fusion, try out their Chilli Lobster, served with the signature brioche. If you want to splurge, go ahead and order the Big Boys.

Address: Lot SA – T2 – 13, Level 1, SkyAvenue, Genting Highlands, 69000 Genting Highlands, Pahang

Operating hours: Sunday – Thursday: 11 AM – 10 PM / Friday – Sunday: 11 AM – 12 AM (walk-in only)

Five Guys

Image credit: Instagram/@fiveguysmy

The arrival of Five Guys had every fan driving up to Genting over the past week for a taste. The menu offers a delectable selection from burgers to hot dogs and sandwiches – vegetarian options are available too. For a fulfilling experience, order their milkshakes on the side. View the menu here.

Address: Lot SA – T2A – 25, Zouk Atrium, Sky Avenue, Resort World, Genting Highlands

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

The Laughing Fish by Harry Ramden

Image credit: Instagram/@food.raeservation

In the mood for fish and chips? Head over to The Laughing Fish for a crispy yet juicy plate of the Harry Ramden signature. Order the classic, and pick the Cod or Haddock to cater to your palate. Plus, each serving comes with a generous serving of chips. You can pick between gravy, mushy peas and curry sauce as sides. Fish burgers and fish fingers are available too.

Address: Lot SA – T2C – 22, & 23, High Line Roof Top Market, Sky Avenue

Operating hours: Sunday to Thursday, 12 PM – 10 PM / Friday to Saturday, 12 PM – 12 AM

Motorino Pizzeria

Image credit: Instagram/@jiahao27

Hailed from New York City and famed for its authentic Neapolitan taste, Motorino Pizzeria is where you can satiate that pizza craving. Made with love, the menu boasts classic New York-style wood-fired pizzas by incorporating bold Italian flavours. We’d recommend the classics such as the Margherita and Marinara if it’s your first time. Don’t skip the meatballs while you’re there.

Address: Level 4, Highline Roof Top Market, SkyAvenue

Operating hours: Sunday – Thursday, 12 PM – 1 AM / Friday – Saturday, 12 PM – 2 AM

Jom Makan Street Food

Take a break from the Western favourites and head over to Jom Makan Street Food for various local delicacies. The best part? Everything is halal as this food court parades dishes from Nasi Lemak and Nasi Ayam Claypot to Roti Canai and more.

Address: Level 4, Sky Avenue

Operating hours: 8 AM – 8 PM (daily)

Absolute Thai

Image credit: Instagram/@yosoykamal

There’s no better feeling than slurping a hearty bowl of tom yum on a cold day in Genting. Trust Absolute Thai to deliver a scrumptious authentic Thai dinner after a lovely shopping trip at Genting Premium Outlets. Order the classics from Pad Thai to Pineapple Fried Rice. For sharing, order the Steamed Siakap and assorted veggies.

Address: Suite 1100, Genting Premium Outlets

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (daily)

