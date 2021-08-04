Recreate your favourite meal with these baking and meal kits at home.

With lockdown still enforced, it will be a while till we can dine in at restaurants. Until then, it wouldn’t hurt to plan some fun activities at home to alleviate boredom. We have the right solution for you as we highlight restaurants and home bakers who have curated meal kits for you to whip up restaurant-quality meals in your own kitchen. It’s delicious, effortless and doesn’t take more than an hour to prepare. Not only will you be satisfied with your creation, but it is enough to leave you satiated too. From surprising your loved ones with freshly baked cinnamon rolls to mouth-watering wagyu burgers and beyond, get your aprons ready.

Hero & Featured image credit: Unsplash/Vika Aleksandrova