Beat the notorious KL traffic and head over to Langkawi for Christmas and New Year

Herald in Christmas 2021 and ring in New Year’s Day 2022 at these high-end restaurants in Langkawi. Get a reservation now before you are left exasperated outside the doors!
December is typically a month to clear backlogged leave before they are invalidated by employers. With Christmas and New Year providentially arriving in a span of 7 days, there’s no better way but to check off the week-long time-off on a tropical island fringed by swaying palms and meditative sights.
Thanks to the monsoon season shutting off idyllic destinations on the East Coast, Langkawi by nature of which it is shielded from lashing rain and monstrous waves becomes the obvious choice to withdraw from work. Though you might be attuned to carving turkey at home or a cosmopolitan hotel, now is the best time to change up the rhythm and perform this ritual at a fancy island resort.
The pinnacles of luxury hospitality providers in Langkawi are ensuring you and your loved ones aren’t missing out on anything by spending Christmas in the legendary archipelago. As a matter of fact, it might prove to be a revelatory experience. Understanding that your body needs nourishment after a long day of exploration, the resorts are lining up a burgeoning culinary calendar.
Believe me, spending Christmas on the beach, lapped by cool ripples and assuaged by ice-cold drinks, becomes an addiction once you have tasted it. May this be the first of many to come.
Here’s how you can best spend Christmas 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022 at Langkawi’s beautiful restaurants:
Celebrate joyous moments with friends and family and indulge in a gastronomic feast at L’Orangerie. Showcasing modern local cuisine, the restaurant invites you to relish an elaborate festive experience.
Family Style Sharing Set Menu, 11 to 30 December 2021, 7pm to 11pm, RM290 for 2 persons, RM580 for 4 persons
Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet, 24 December 2021, 7pm to 11pm, RM350 per person, RM120 per child
Christmas Day Family Style Sharing Set Menu, 25 December 2021, 7pm to 11pm, RM400 for 2 persons, RM800 for 4 persons
Boxing Day Family Style Sharing Set Menu, 26 December 2021, 7pm to 11pm, RM400 for 2 persons, RM800 for 4 persons
New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet, 31 December 2021, 7pm to 11pm, RM500 per person, RM120 per child
One of the best dining destinations on the island, the restaurant perched atop sparkling waters of the Andaman Sea awaits your arrival this festive season. Savour seasonally inspired cocktails at the Pavilion Bar prior to an embarkation of a decadent gastronomical journey.
Christmas Eve 7-Course Degustation Menu, 24 December 2021, 7pm to 11pm, RM650 per person
Christmas Day Caroline Astor’s Diamond Brunch, 25 December 2021, 10am to 3pm, RM350 per person (food with non-alcoholic drinks), RM590 per person (free flow of selected wines, champagne and cocktails), RM120 per child
Christmas Day 7-Course Degustation Menu, 25 December 2021, 7pm to 11pm, RM650 per person (food only)
New Year’s Eve 7-Course Degustation Menu, 31 December 2021, 7pm to 11pm, RM799 per person (food only), RM200 per child
Illuminated by roaring bonfires, Pantai Grill seamlessly pairs fire and water courtesy of its unparalleled beachfront location. Chillax on the beach in casual beachwear or be barefooted as a bounteous array of sizzling barbecued gourmet lies before your eyes.
Christmas Eve BBQ & Bonfire, 24 December 2021, 7pm to 11pm, RM350 per person, RM120 per child
Christmas Day BBQ & Bonfire, 25 December 2021, 7pm to 11pm, RM350 per person, RM120 per child
Boxing Day BBQ & Bonfire, 26 December 2021, 7pm to 11pm, RM350 per person, RM120 per child
New Year’s Eve Countdown, 31 December 2021, 11pm onwards
Kick back and unwind in an atmosphere that’s both opulent and tranquil. The hotel’s signature bar is serving up delectable festive concoctions. Get in before meal time… Actually, make it anytime and all the time.
Festive Afternoon Tea, 11 to 31 December 2021, 3pm to 5pm, RM180 per set for 2 persons
Nothing exemplifies a vacation like dining under the stars. At Splash, the experience is elevated with an infinity pool adjacent to the Andaman Sea. Here, diners can expect the season’s finest produce, including fresh catch, premium meats, local produce and more whilst they are in utter mesmerisation of the setting sun.
Festive Barbeque Under the Stars, 14 to December 2021, every Tuesday and Saturday, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, RM250+ per person, RM80+ per child
Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner, 24 December 2021, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, RM300 per person, RM80 per child
Christmas Day Barbecue Under the Stars, 25 December 2021, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, RM250+ per person, RM80+ per child
Boxing Day Barbecue Dinner Buffet, 25 December 2021, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, RM250+ per person, RM80+ per child
New Year’s Eve Under the Stars, 31 December 2021, 7pm to 10pm, RM450+ per person, RM80+ per child
New Year’s Day Barbecue Dinner, 24 December 2021, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, RM450 per person, RM80 per child
Breath-taking ocean views and enchanting Christmas lights coalesce at Tide. Whisking you on a festive journey is an exclusive 4-course festive set menu curated with a contemporary touch in mind.
Christmas Eve Set Menu, 24 December 2021, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, RM250+ per person
Christmas Day Set Menu, 25 December 2021, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, RM250+ per person
Boxing Day Set Menu, 26 December 2021, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, RM250+ per person
Ring in the New Year with plentiful freshly prepared local and international delicacies. Witness the action unfurl before your eyes as live stations get cooking.
Festive Family Buffet Feast, 14 to 30 December 2021, 7:30pm to 10:30pm, RM150+ per person, RM80+ per person
Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet, 24 December 2021, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, RM300+ per person, RM80+ per person
Barbecue Dinner Buffet, 26 December 2021, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, RM250+ per person, RM80+ per person
New Year’s Day Barbecue Dinner, 1 January 2022, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, RM250+ per person, RM80+ per person
Hero and feature images by The St. Regis Langkawi