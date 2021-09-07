Tickle your taste buds by bringing the afternoon tea experience to your living room

Get ready to dress up and clink your glasses for a wonderful afternoon tea experience at home with your loved ones.
Don’t you miss the simple joys in life such as dining out, exploring new places or treating your loved ones to an afternoon tea? Well, you’re in luck. With a few simple clicks on your mobile devices, you get to indulge in a delightful afternoon filled with these delectable treats at home. For an exceptional time, switch it up by transforming your living room into a perfect English-style parlour to set the mood. Get your special chinaware, lace tablecloths and vibrant teapot set ready to complement your sweet afternoon delight by ordering from these hotels below today.
Hero image credit: Unsplash/Sebastian Coman; Featured image credit: The St Regis KL
You can never go wrong with The Drawing Room’s afternoon tea set by St Regis KL. Their beautiful pastel-hued three-tier set will make an adorable centrepiece on your table. From smoked salmon sandwiches to cheesecakes, with an exquisite balance between the sweet and the savoury to satisfy your tastebuds, you’ll be pleased with how delicious the pastries are. Thanks to the recent partnership between Marriot International and Grab, you can now order this classic afternoon tea set through the Grab app.
(Image credit: St. Regis KL)
Get ready to embrace summertime vibes with The Majestic Hotel’s Afternoon Tea set. This limited-edition menu serves as an ode to the warmth of summer, delivered straight to your doorsteps. Spoil your family and plan your weekend around summer sweets and savouries. Furthermore, each purchase is paired with a gift certificate to an English Afternoon Tea-Garden Berries massage at the Majestic Spa once lockdown is over – who wouldn’t love that?
Place your order through Whatsapp or email guestservices@majestickl.com
(Image credit: The Majestic)
Craving for a quick pick-me-up? Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur offers a wonderful picnic experience at home for two. Kick back with an appetizing afternoon tea set adorned with Mint Leaves Red Reuben Peppered Beef Pastrami, Rye Bread Coronation Chicken Salad Sous Vide Chicken, Hydrated Mango Crisp Raspberry Lamington Lychee Mouse and more, along with your tea of choice. If you’re celebrating an anniversary soon, put on a favourite movie to go with these treats. You’re going to love it.
(Image credit: Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur)
Take the par-tea outside with a delectable picnic spread with your loved ones. Inspired by the tropical garden, THIRTY8’s Teatime in the Woods arrived at the right time for some fun under the sun. With the savoury galore of traditional delicacies – like Ikan Siakap Kunyit, Roti John and more – blending with a western twist, you’re in for a surprise. Be sure to order at least 24 hours in advance.
(Image credit: Grand Hyatt KL)
In the mood for a fruity afternoon tea? Shangri-La KL presents its Summer Fruits Afternoon Tea with a unique burst of flavours. There are savoury selections from Pickled Young Mango and Marinated Prawn, Pesto Chicken and Quail Egg Mini Club Sandwiches to sweet pickings of Milk Chocolate Strawberry Tart and beyond. Don’t fret, an assortment of scones from plain to Dried Papaya and Shangri-La’s Signature Lemon Curd are available to relish too. A kids’ version of this Afternoon Tea set is available to order as well.
(Image credit: Shangri-La KL)
This September, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur collaborates with Goutal Paris to celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary with an indulgent Afternoon Tea Box. Curated by the award-winning Executive Pastry Chef Fodil Baghal, this menu boasts appetising sandwiches and an array of sweet selections – from raspberry tart, pear cheesecake, pear rose macaroon, scones and more – inspired by the signature characters and flavours of the Petite Cherie scent. This afternoon tea experience also includes two cups of tea by Harney & Sons, along with a complimentary Goutal Paris RM50 cash voucher and 5ML Tenue De Soiree (while stocks last).