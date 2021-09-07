Tickle your taste buds by bringing the afternoon tea experience to your living room

Get ready to dress up and clink your glasses for a wonderful afternoon tea experience at home with your loved ones.

Don’t you miss the simple joys in life such as dining out, exploring new places or treating your loved ones to an afternoon tea? Well, you’re in luck. With a few simple clicks on your mobile devices, you get to indulge in a delightful afternoon filled with these delectable treats at home. For an exceptional time, switch it up by transforming your living room into a perfect English-style parlour to set the mood. Get your special chinaware, lace tablecloths and vibrant teapot set ready to complement your sweet afternoon delight by ordering from these hotels below today.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Sebastian Coman; Featured image credit: The St Regis KL