The best American BBQ in KL and PJ for finger-licking-good brisket

Indulge in the best American BBQ in KL and PJ for smoky ribs, brisket, burgers and beyond

Summer and grilling go hand-in-hand. Hosting a barbecue party is serious business, only if you know how to execute it correctly. While some can’t master the grill, you can still enjoy the simple pleasures of a thick-sliced brisket because Kuala Lumpur is home to several stellar American BBQ eateries. A classic American BBQ usually entails tender, flavourful and seasoned meats, but it is the sweet and tangy sauce that takes the icing on a cake. If you’re a meat enthusiast and prefer anything with a charred and smoky taste, then it’s best to have your BBQ fix for a party soon.

Below are some of the best American BBQ spots in KL and PJ to grab some ribs, brisket and more.

Burnin’ Pit

Image credit: Instagram/@burninpit

Located in Desa Sri Hartamas, Burnin’ Pit offers a decadent lineup of beef brisket and ribs. If you’re craving poultry, jerk chicken is available, including ayam percik for a local twist too. There are other mains on the menu worth trying – pasta, fried rice, sandwiches and wraps – but we have our heart set on the tried-and-true beef and lamb briskets. Its tender, juicy and flavourful fall-off-the-bone meat is a delicious treat, which makes us want to come back for more.

Contact: 013-399-3920

Monday – Friday: 5 PM – 9 PM. / Weekends: 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 9 PM

Delivery and takeaway: 11 AM – 8 PM / Order for delivery here.

Meat Cartel BBQ

Image credit: Instagram/@meatcartelbbq

With 13 outlets across Malaysia, best believe that Meat Cartel BBQ offers one of the finest authentic Texas-style barbeques. You can indulge in a plethora of meats from beef brisket, pulled lamb, beef ribs and beyond. In addition, their tempting sides of coleslaw, baked beans, mashed potatoes and buns make a great companion. Their hot-selling item? The El-Camino.

Open daily from 12 PM – 9 PM. Order for delivery here.

Cowboys Food Truck

Image credit: Instagram/@cowboysfoodtruck

Although this popular food truck isn’t making its regular rounds for the time being, Cowboys Food Truck is currently open for takeout and delivery. The slow-smoked brisket is a crowd’s favourite, but their sharing platter offerings are worth your money for social gatherings at home. Their best-selling platters range from the Yellowstone to Smoked Brisket and the Smoked Brisket Cheese Quesadillas with Nachos.

Tuesday – Sunday, 12 PM – 7 PM. Order for delivery here.

Beard Brothers

Image credit: Instagram/@beardbrothersbbq

Beard Brothers is no stranger in the local American-style BBQ scene. The restaurant has garnered avid fans for its authentic yet flavourful meat servings. Thankfully, they’re open for dine-ins again, and their meat platters are worth coming back to fix that craving. If you’re still not comfortable dining out, fret not, deliveries are available.

Tuesday – Friday: 12 PM – 2 PM & 6 PM – 10 PM

Weekends / Public Holidays: 11 AM – 10 PM (walk-ins accepted)

Order for delivery here

