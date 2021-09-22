The best American BBQ in KL and PJ for finger-licking-good brisket

Indulge in the best American BBQ in KL and PJ for smoky ribs, brisket, burgers and beyond
Summer and grilling go hand-in-hand. Hosting a barbecue party is serious business, only if you know how to execute it correctly. While some can’t master the grill, you can still enjoy the simple pleasures of a thick-sliced brisket because Kuala Lumpur is home to several stellar American BBQ eateries. A classic American BBQ usually entails tender, flavourful and seasoned meats, but it is the sweet and tangy sauce that takes the icing on a cake. If you’re a meat enthusiast and prefer anything with a charred and smoky taste, then it’s best to have your BBQ fix for a party soon.
Below are some of the best American BBQ spots in KL and PJ to grab some ribs, brisket and more.
Burnin’ Pit
Located in Desa Sri Hartamas, Burnin’ Pit offers a decadent lineup of beef brisket and ribs. If you’re craving poultry, jerk chicken is available, including ayam percik for a local twist too. There are other mains on the menu worth trying – pasta, fried rice, sandwiches and wraps – but we have our heart set on the tried-and-true beef and lamb briskets. Its tender, juicy and flavourful fall-off-the-bone meat is a delicious treat, which makes us want to come back for more.
Contact: 013-399-3920
Monday – Friday: 5 PM – 9 PM. / Weekends: 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 9 PM
Delivery and takeaway: 11 AM – 8 PM / Order for delivery here.
Meat Cartel BBQ
With 13 outlets across Malaysia, best believe that Meat Cartel BBQ offers one of the finest authentic Texas-style barbeques. You can indulge in a plethora of meats from beef brisket, pulled lamb, beef ribs and beyond. In addition, their tempting sides of coleslaw, baked beans, mashed potatoes and buns make a great companion. Their hot-selling item? The El-Camino.
Open daily from 12 PM – 9 PM. Order for delivery here.
Cowboys Food Truck
Although this popular food truck isn’t making its regular rounds for the time being, Cowboys Food Truck is currently open for takeout and delivery. The slow-smoked brisket is a crowd’s favourite, but their sharing platter offerings are worth your money for social gatherings at home. Their best-selling platters range from the Yellowstone to Smoked Brisket and the Smoked Brisket Cheese Quesadillas with Nachos.
Tuesday – Sunday, 12 PM – 7 PM. Order for delivery here.
Beard Brothers
Beard Brothers is no stranger in the local American-style BBQ scene. The restaurant has garnered avid fans for its authentic yet flavourful meat servings. Thankfully, they’re open for dine-ins again, and their meat platters are worth coming back to fix that craving. If you’re still not comfortable dining out, fret not, deliveries are available.
Tuesday – Friday: 12 PM – 2 PM & 6 PM – 10 PM
Weekends / Public Holidays: 11 AM – 10 PM (walk-ins accepted)
Order for delivery here
(Hero image credit: Unsplash/Alexandru Bogdan; Featured image credit: Instagram/@burninpit)