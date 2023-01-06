7 best spots for a delicious bowl of Hainanese beef noodles in Singapore

Looking for the ultimate comfort food in Singapore? Well, our guide includes the best spots for a hearty yet comforting bowl of Hainanese beef noodles and trust us, you will be craving for more.
What comes to mind when the words “beef noodles” are mentioned? While our Vietnamese friends might conjure up a bowl of pho in their heads, and others might think of some sort of stir-fry, Singaporeans will beg to differ. For us, beef noodles refer to thick rice vermicelli (bee hoon) that’s been blanketed in a dark, unappealing bowl of gravy, before being topped with coriander and peanuts, and served with a bowl of cloudy soup on the side. Give it a good mix, and you’ll find beef slices and beef balls, or even tendon and tripe for the adventurous diner within.
Not up for a heavy meal with noodles and thick gravy? Don’t fret. All of our favourite locales in Singapore also have a soup version of these hearty beef noodles that come doused in a savoury-sweet broth that’ll hit the spot every time. Read on for our favourites.
Where to find the best Hainanese beef noodles in Singapore:
Hwa Heng Beef Noodles is one of the most iconic locales to have beef noodles in Singapore. The establishment has origins as a street hawker stall selling Hainanese beef noodles next to the old Odeon Theatre, and has been operating since 1948, serving these delicious bowls to diners for over seven decades. The most basic option is either the dry or soup version with sliced beef or beef balls, but our favourite has to be the dry beef noodles with both ingredients, tendon and an extra serving of beef tripe.
Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle is probably one of the most affordable options on the list. For just S$7, you can slurp on a hearty bowl of beef noodles, topped with sliced beef, beef balls, tripe and tendon all in one. The dark, gooey sauce may not be the most appealing to the average diner, but mix it up and you’ll find yourself falling in love with the savoury beef flavour after each bite.
Michelin Bib Gourmand joint, Hong Kee Beef Noodle, is famed for their robust beef noodles at Amoy Street Food Centre. The humble locale, which boasts over 60 years of history, uses beef stock that has been cooked for more than 24 hours to form the base of the dish, imparting a delightful sweet-savoury flavour to the noodles, tender beef slices, bouncy beef balls, and chewy tripe pieces.
While you won’t find the same sort of black, glossy sauce that other stalls serve, the dry beef noodle bowls at Kheng Fatt Hainanese Beef Noodles don’t lose out on the flavour front. Every single strand of bee hoon here is coated with the thick, flavourful gravy, elevated only by a hint of nuttiness from the peanuts. Those looking for a hearty bowl of soup can also go for their Beef Mixed Noodles Soup; the clear soup is packed with a gentle savoury flavour from the meat, and the chewy tendon and tripe goes perfectly well with the lime and chilli on the side.
Blanco Court Beef Noodles is another popular franchise amongst Singaporeans across the island. Here, diners can feast on an array of different beefy combinations: the Superior Beef Noodles sees a generous portion of premium-cut beef shank, beef tripe, sliced beef, beef balls, and beef tendon, but if you’re one to favour one particular ingredient over the others, they have those for you too.
This unassuming coffee shop at Tai Thong is known for a few things: River South (Hoe Nam) Prawn Noodles, Lao Zhong Zhong Fine Spice Stall, and Zheng Yi Hainanese Beef Noodles. Each of these orange bowls contains springy beef balls, tender beef slices, melt-in-your-mouth tendon and cloud-like tripe pieces, before it’s topped off with a crown of crushed peanuts and coriander.
Three types of noodles are available here at Authentic Hock Lam Street Popular Beef Kway Teow: thick bee hoon, yellow noodles, and well, kway teow. If you prefer your noodles dry, we think the thick bee hoon will serve you well — each ingredient will be slathered with the rich, thick gravy, and the noodles pick up the sauce well too. The soup version boasts a flavourful broth with subtle herbal notes, which went well with the slippery kway teow.
