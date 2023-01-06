7 best spots for a delicious bowl of Hainanese beef noodles in Singapore

Looking for the ultimate comfort food in Singapore? Well, our guide includes the best spots for a hearty yet comforting bowl of Hainanese beef noodles and trust us, you will be craving for more.

What comes to mind when the words “beef noodles” are mentioned? While our Vietnamese friends might conjure up a bowl of pho in their heads, and others might think of some sort of stir-fry, Singaporeans will beg to differ. For us, beef noodles refer to thick rice vermicelli (bee hoon) that’s been blanketed in a dark, unappealing bowl of gravy, before being topped with coriander and peanuts, and served with a bowl of cloudy soup on the side. Give it a good mix, and you’ll find beef slices and beef balls, or even tendon and tripe for the adventurous diner within.

Not up for a heavy meal with noodles and thick gravy? Don’t fret. All of our favourite locales in Singapore also have a soup version of these hearty beef noodles that come doused in a savoury-sweet broth that’ll hit the spot every time. Read on for our favourites.

Where to find the best Hainanese beef noodles in Singapore:

