Here are the best cafes to visit in Janda Baik for delicious grubs and coffee

Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or looking for a getaway, here’s where you can enjoy a cuppa at the best cafes in Janda Baik.

Located in the Bentong district of Pahang, Janda Baik is home to scenic holiday spots and recreational parks. Famed for its beautiful lush greenery, this breathtaking location offers a quick escape from your hectic schedule. An hour’s drive is all you need. Janda Baik provides plenty of activities to enjoy with your loved ones. From glamping to hiking and resort holidays, rest assured you will leave feeling relaxed and well-rested. Apart from its appealing scenic routes, Janda Baik is known for its mouth-watering local and International cuisines ranging from Western to Asian. Coffee lovers, bookmark this page.

Here is a list of the best cafes in Janda Baik:

Pinto Coffee+

Image credit: Instagram/@fafaafood

Famed for its aromatic cuppa, Pinto Coffee’s freshly roasted coffee uses beans from Gayo Highlands in Central Aceh, Sumatra. You can expect an earthy yet fruity aroma with every sip. The open-concept cafe provides a laidback atmosphere surrounded by greenery and sounds of nature. With an interior resembling a treehouse, the rustic and airy space is just what you need for cosy downtime. The highlights include the bestselling Avocoffee for its creamy blend of iced arabica espresso and avocado.

Pineyard

Image credit: Instagram/@ping_hui31

Another cafe worth adding to your to-do list is Pineyard cafe. Adored for its minimalist interior and quaint ambience, Pineyard offers an experience like no other. For the perfect photo op, step outside and be mesmerised by the stunning view. The fusion menu features the Western favourites with an Asian twist such as Salted Egg Pasta, Chicken Chop and more. The breakfast selections range from the Big Breakfast to Eggs Benedict and Avocado Toast. Don’t forget to add their signature latte and matcha latte to your order.

Nero Bianco Deli

Image credit: Instagram/@zu__yi

After a day of exploring Janda Baik, it’s time to replenish the energy expended with delicious grubs. Nero Bianco Deli is a favourite among locals and tourists. The menu comprises appetising Western favourites from burgers and steak to pasta and more. The price is pocket-friendly, and the servings are generous too. The outdoor dining experience is a great way to relish the weather and lush greenery. Pop by for a quick caffeine fix and order their signature espresso and latte.

Book a stay at the Mandara Tree Villas

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao