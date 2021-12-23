A list of the best cafes in Langkawi that serve delicious coffee

Are you craving for your morning cuppa? Check out these cafes in Langkawi.

No matter where you are, coffee is necessary for every caffeine addict. The caramelised yet nutty aroma in the morning stimulates the mind elevating your mood and energy levels. When being away from your neighbourhood coffee shop on holiday, it doesn’t mean you should stop exploring other brews accessible to you. If you’re planning a trip to Langkawi and are particular about your morning cuppa, go ahead and bookmark these places. The best part? Locals and tourists adore these eateries for their beautiful surroundings, homey ambience and incredible roasts. Ideal for takeaways and dine-in, these spots are highly recommended if you’re looking for a space to unwind after a long day.

Here is a list of the best cafes in Langkawi:

Coffeenuts

Image credit: Instagram/@coffee.Langkawi

Treat yourself to a cuppa after exploring the waterfalls and grab a seat to savour the moment before heading off to your next destination. Located by Langkawi’s famous attraction, Telaga Tujuh Waterfall, Coffeenuts is a humble cafe specialising in the best brews. Their signatures are CoffeeNuts Coffee, CoffeeNuts Cocoa, and CoffeeNuts Affogato. Teas are available too, including Genmaicha, Black Tea and Camomile. Be sure to ask what their specials are for the day.

Straits & Co

Image credit: The Danna Langkawi

Suppose you’re staying in The Danna, head over to Straits & Co to enjoy a selection of local treats and afternoon tea delights. Influenced by the Straits’ settlement, fans of Straits & Co can admire the neo-classical elements from the interior and furniture selections. The expansive menu comprises Asian and Western favourites ranging from Ipoh Ripe Mango and Avocado salad to Char Kway Teow and Burgers. Order their Classic Goreng Pisang topped with desiccated coconut, coconut ice cream, and gula Melaka syrup to cool down on a balmy afternoon. Serving from 3 – 6 PM, the restaurant’s Signature Afternoon Tea features savoury and sweet delights accompanied by refreshments.

Melior Cafe

Image credit: Instagram/@kari.will.shoot

Your hunt for the best plant-based meals on the island is finally over. Melior Cafe serves healthy yet delicious vegan comfort foods such as Nasi Lemak, Meatballs Spaghetti, Mee Jawa and more. Don’t miss out on their Tropical Fruits and Chocolate & Banana Smoothie Bowls for a refreshing snack.

3PM Dessert Cafe

Image credit: Instagram/@3pmdessertcafe

Consider adding 3PM Dessert Cafe to your list of new cafes for your next visit. Located on Persiaran Bunga Raya, Kuah, this compact yet cosy space is exceptional for its pastries and coffee selections. Other highlights include waffles, honey toasts and pancakes as a sweet treat. Savoury options are available if you’re in the mood for sandwiches, pastas and local specialities.

Smiling Buffalo

Image credit: Instagram/@dreamincrystal

Located on the lively Chenang beach, Smiling Buffalo is famed for its tasty breakfast selections to go with your morning cuppa. After exploring the island, reward yourself with a memorable brunch date with your loved ones. Surrounded by lush greenery, the airy space serves hearty meals such as sandwiches, big breakfasts and pancakes. Our recommendations? Order the waffles and pancakes for a sweet start to your day.