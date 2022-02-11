Our top 7 list of the best cendol in KL and PJ

Because you can’t go wrong with an ice-cold bowl of the best cendol in KL and PJ.

As Malaysians, our love for street food comes second to none. And given our tropical weather, the chances of it being hot and sunny nearly every day is high. Putting both facts together, you get cendol — the perfect treat to a hot day. But what is cendol, we hear the non-locals ask? Cendol is essentially a bowl of shaved ice topped off with coconut milk, palm sugar syrup, and green rice flour jelly that gives the dessert its name.

This popular sweet treat can usually be found in various street vendors around town, whether in KL or PJ. Each bowl varies from vendor to vendor, which each one having its own twist to the dessert. Some may include glutinous rice, corn, red azuki beans, or even jackfruit to name a few. Often times a cendol vendor will come with an additional stall that serves up a delicious plate of rojak; a perfectly balanced meal.

If you’re already sold on the idea, scroll down to check out where you can find the best cendol in KL and PJ.

The best cendol in KL, PJ and Subang Jaya in 2022:

