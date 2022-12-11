9 spots for the best Chinese herbal soups in Singapore

It’s been pouring in Malaysia and Singapore lately, and the best thing to eat when that happens is a hearty bowl of herbal soup to warm us up. Thankfully, our guide features the best herbal soup spots in Singapore, so you’ll have a fuss-free visit on your next trip to the lion city.

Widely regarded to be a cure-all for your immune system and a boost to your overall health, herbal soups are regularly enjoyed by those who need a pick-me-up in their day, or for those looking for a low-calorie meal. Chinese herbal soup can vary in its ingredients, and more often than not, the combination of ingredients have been proven to be beneficial by TCM practitioners. Mothers would often boil these soups for their family as a way to nourish them.

Ginseng chicken soup, for instance, is meant to strengthen energy levels and nourish the blood, while the apple and pear pork ribs soup is said to soothe coughs and sore throats. Besides, Chinese herbal soups are an easy way of getting protein, minerals, and vitamins without having to go the extra mile, and they’re perfect for rainy days. From black chicken soup to herbal mutton soups and more, we’ve compiled a list of the best, most nutritious herbal soups in Singapore.

Here’s where to find the best herbal soups in Singapore:

