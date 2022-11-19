facebook
7 spots for the most delicious durian puffs in Singapore
7 spots for the most delicious durian puffs in Singapore
19 Nov 2022 01:45 PM

Jocelyn Tan
If you don’t have the stomach for a box of fresh durian, or can’t seem to find your favourite fruit during its off-season, we’ve got just the solution: simply satisfy your cravings with some of these best durian puffs in Singapore.

Why, you ask? These chilled, addictive morsels are made with a luscious durian filling. While we’re used to a filling that’s mixed with cream, more joints these days are piping them into the dessert as fresh puree without any additional cream or sugar that might take away from the taste (and experience).

More importantly, the durian puffs are packaged within an airy and crisp choux pastry. Luscious durian filling on the inside and a light pastry on the outside? There’s really no better combination than this.

Because finding the best ones in Singapore can be a little tricky, we’ve made it easier for you by narrowing down our favourite durian puffs in town. Read on for the full list.

Where to find the best durian puffs in Singapore: 

(Hero and featured image credit: Goodwood Park Hotel

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /7

Sunlife Durian Puffs & Pastries
Sunlife Durian Puffs & Pastries

Sunlife Durian Puffs & Pastries is synonymous with durian puffs. Each of these addictive durian parcels are filled with fresh puree, with no cream or sugar added to it. How they get each piece perfectly right each time despite no other additional ingredients is a testament to their skills in picking the best durians for the job.

(Image credit: @sunlifepastries via Instagram)

Address
1 Woodlands Square, #B1 - K10, Singapore 738099

2 /7

Emicakes
Emicakes

Emicakes is the OG durian puff everyone probably had when they were younger. The thick, rich durian filling pairs well with the airy choux, to create a textured mouthfeel that’s both fluffy on the outside and creamy on the inside.

(Image credit: Emicakes)

Address
Multiple outlets

3 /7

Goodwood Park Hotel
Goodwood Park Hotel

Mention delicious, beautiful durian desserts and you are likely to be recommended a trip to Goodwood Park Hotel. The property is known for the Durian Fiesta, an annual durian event made for fans of the prickly treat. Apart from a medley of different desserts made with the King of Fruits, they are popular for their generously sized durian puffs as well. Each airy and crisp shell sandwiches a luxurious D24 durian mousse.

(Image credit: Goodwood Park Hotel)

Address
22 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228221

4 /7

Four Seasons Durians
Four Seasons Durians

Now, some might disagree with us on this. While most pride themselves on serving durian puffs made 100 percent durian flesh, Four Seasons Durians still prefers to take the old-school route and have the fresh durian puree mixed with cream. These one-bite morsels are great for those who want a light afternoon snack.

(Image credit: @eatwxin via Instagram)

Address
Multiple outlets

5 /7

818 Durians & Pastries
818 Durians & Pastries

818 Durians & Pastries is known by durian lovers across the island not just for being a trusted, reliable source of fresh durians, but also for serving up some of the best durian puffs in Singapore. The puffs here come with slight hints of egg from the batter (quite a nostalgic taste, if you ask us), and diners can get them served chilled for immediate consumption, or frozen to save for later.

(Image credit: @foodiedoo via Instagram)

Address
1550 Bedok North Ave 4, #02-24, Singapore 489950

6 /7

Kazo Signature
Kazo Signature

Taiwanese bakery, Kazo Signature, is most famous for its cream puffs and bolo buns. To cater to their fans here, they’ve come up with a flavour that won’t go wrong: durian. Unlike the usual puffs you’re used to seeing, these cream puffs come with a craquelin on top to give it a crunchy texture and a light, buttery, and sweet flavour with each bite.

(Image credit: Kazo Signature)

Address
Multiple outlets

7 /7

The Durian Bakery
The Durian Bakery

Have you seen a more scrumptious-looking durian puff than the Super Burst MSW Giant Puff from The Durian Bakery? Go on, we’re waiting. These explosive-looking puffs weigh a mighty 105g to 125g each, and between two feather-light choux pieces, guarantees you’re getting a bang for your buck with the luscious Mao Shan Wang filling.

(Image credit: The Durian Bakery)

Address
The Commerze @ Irving #02-26 369546 (Pickup only)
Jocelyn Tan is a travel, food and design writer who loves to explore lesser-known cities abroad and chat with locals about their favourite eats in town. When she's not writing, she's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history.

 
