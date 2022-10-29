Here’s where to slurp on the best lor mee in Singapore

There are two camps when it comes to lor mee: you’re either the biggest fan of it, or you’re really quite indifferent about it. If you’re visiting Singapore anytime soon, we have curated the best spots in the city to enjoy a bowl of hearty lor mee.

Those who stand on the side of the latter can’t get used to the spices used, but for the former, it’s precisely the fragrant blend of Chinese aromatics (think five-spice powder, cinnamon sticks, star anise) with dark soy sauce, soy sauce, and oyster sauce that keeps them coming back for more.

Lor Mee is a Hokkien dialect term for ‘lu mian’ in Mandarin, which translates to ‘braised noodles’ in English. The aromatics and sauces mentioned above are used for the braised pork belly, which sets the tone as the base of the gravy. The thick, gooey gravy is then typically served with thick flat yellow noodles, a hard-boiled/braised egg, sliced fish cakes, chunky fried battered fish flakes, and five-spice pork rolls. Those who like their dishes a little stronger in flavour can add more garlic paste, chili, and Chinese black vinegar to taste.

Read on our list of the best lor mee in Singapore.

Where to find the best lor mee in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credits: Wang Teck Heng/Getty Images)