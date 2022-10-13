6 places for the best prawn noodles in Singapore

Every Asian nation has a soupy noodle dish tagged to its identity. For Japan, it is ramen, for Vietnam, pho, for Malaysia, it is laksa, and so it goes. Apart from signifying its native food culture, these noodles all share a common thread — the quality of the broth is of utmost importance.

If we run with that thread and canvass Singapore’s food landscape for a fitting candidate, we will land on prawn noodles. Prawn noodles, also known as hae mee, is a ubiquitous hawker centre dish that rarely gets as much attention as, say, fishball noodles or bak chor mee on the international circuit, but to locals, this rich bowl of umami is a labour of love that many are willing to spend half a day queueing for.

The lengthy list of ingredients that go into the broth — prawn heads, spices, pork ribs, and various Asian sauces — belies the simple, straightforward pleasure a good portion of prawn noodle soup offers the diner. With the dish being so common, however, prawn noodle soup can be a hit-or-miss experience, particularly the latter if you don’t know which hawker stalls stock the good stuff.

We at Lifestyle Asia take great pride when it comes to being in the know, so we’ve rounded up some of the best prawn noodles in Singapore to try on your next trip.

The best prawn noodles to indulge in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: @noma.table & @thehungertrack)