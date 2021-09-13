Travel bubble: A guide to some of the best restaurants in Langkawi

Your chance to seas the day is finally here, and these restaurants in Langkawi are opening their doors to welcome you.

Here comes the excitement of planning and booking your flights to Langkawi, as the island will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors on 16 September. The idea of tanning by the clear blue water may be your top priority, but you will relish dining out at these top restaurants in Langkawi. From the best seafood restaurants to fine dining and local specialities, Langkawi has it all.

Here’s our list of the best restaurants in Langkawi.

KayuPuti

Image credit: Marriot

This elegant dining space located in St Regis is worth adding to your list if you crave a momentous affair. The bright and serene beach house overlooks the calming ocean. The menu features Asian-influenced haute cuisine with delightful drinks to have on the side. In our opinion, the Exquisite Halibut and Stanbroke Beef Tenderloin are must-haves when you’re there. Bonus points: it’s one of the best ways to treat yourself after endless months of not travelling.

Opening hours: 6 PM – 10 PM (daily)

Contact: 04-960-6666

The Gulai House

Tucked deep in the rainforest, this award-winning restaurant offers gastronomical Malaysian cuisine set in a kampung house. Nothing gets better than being surrounded by nature with an indulgent feast on Langkawi island. The thought of dining in nature is a remarkable way to enjoy the island if you haven’t had the chance to do so.

Opening hours: 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM (daily)

Contact: 04-950-0500

Gallo Nero

Image credit: Instagram/ @gallonerolangkawi

If you need to break away from seafood, an Italian meal from Gallo Nero is what you need. As one of the most established Italian restaurants on the island, Gallo Nero serves lip-smacking pasta favoured by many locals and foreigners. We suggest ordering their lobster pasta and gnocchi. The restaurant also offers new lunch specials every week.

Opening hours: 12.30 PM – 10 PM (Wednesday – Sunday)

Contact: 04-952-3555

FatCupid

Image credit: FatCupid

Located in La Pari Pari, this family-owned restaurant is a favourite among tourists, thanks to its authentic Malaysian and Western menu. Tucked away from the busy tourist attractions, this hidden gem can do no wrong if you’re in the mood for burgers and pizzas. Perfect for families and couples, the ambience is splendid if you’re looking for a way to relax after a long day of exploring the island.

Opening hours: 10 AM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM (Wednesday – Monday)

Contact: 04-955-3010

The Pavilion

Image credit: Datai Langkawi

Is there anything better than surrounding yourself with fresh air and lush greenery? Located in the Datai Langkawi, the beautiful Pavilion sits 30 metres above the ground, like an opulence treehouse. The award-winning restaurant serves traditional Thai cuisine overlooking the rainforest. The signature Steamed Fish is the star of the menu, as well as Mango Sticky Rice. Bonus tip: It’s best to arrive here before the sun sets for a breathtaking view.

Opening hours: 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM (daily)

Contact: 04-950-0500

La Sal

Image credit: Casa del Mar

Uniquely located in Casa del Mar, this Mediterranean beachfront hotel indulges diners with Asian and Western temptations. Widely known for its sumptuous meals and serene ambience, the restaurant’s view overlooking the beach makes a remarkable dining experience for you and your loved ones. In addition, every corner is a great photo op for everyone who appreciates a great architectural design.

Opening hours: 8 AM – 8 PM (daily)

Contact: 04-955-2388

Santai

Image credit: Santai

This hidden gem is adored by avid travellers, and we can understand why. The menu boasts Western delights from steak to pasta, conveniently located between Telaga Harbor and Langkawi international airport. Their Banana Fritters with Cheese delight are top-notch too. The cool ambience is perfect for those looking to unwind, whether indoors or outdoors. Plus, the expansive menu is reasonably priced.

Opening hours: 5.30 PM – 11.30 PM (Monday – Saturday)

Contact: 04-955-2702

Unkaizan

Image credit: Tempah Hotel

Unkaizan is the place to be as it offers a piece of Japan on the Langkawi island. An award-winning restaurant, widely known for its authentic Japanese menu, this joint is popular among locals and travellers. From set meals to teppanyaki, this establishment is perfect for families and honeymooners. An option is afforded to you to dine indoors or outdoors, as well as in the traditional tatami style.

Opening hours: 6 PM – 10 PM (Thursday – Tuesday)

Contact: 04-955-4118

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Nur Syafiqah; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Louis Hansel