4 restaurants in KL offering business lunch sets in 2022

If you’re looking to take a client out for a fancy meal, or need an intimate place to have a business meeting, we’ve put together the best restaurants in KL that offer executive business lunch sets.

Now that we’re heading back to pre-pandemic work life, in-person meetings and business lunches are resuming. Impress your clients, colleagues or business partners with these restaurants that offer professional ambience, as well as high-quality cuisine.

Top restaurants in KL offering business lunch sets in 2022:

The Brasserie, The St Regis Kuala Lumpur

Situated nearby KL Sentral and Brickfields, the central location of this hotel in the city with easy access to the MRT and LRT makes The Brasserie at The St Regis Kuala Lumpur a great choice for a business lunch.

The Brasserie’s Executive Business 2-course (RM 118+ per person) or 3-course (RM 148+ per person) lunch features the best of the Mediterranean with surprising flavours and ingredients. Menus change frequently, so you’ll get to enjoy different courses every time you go.

For more information, please call +603 2727 6666 or email thebrasserie@stregis.com.

RED Chinese Cuisine, Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre

RED Chinese Cuisine at Pullman KLCC is a pork-free restaurant serving Cantonese dishes, including dim sum and signature live crabs. For the business lunch set, patrons can choose from soup, two main courses, noodles, or rice. Each lunch set also comes with three varieties of steamed dim sum and dessert.

The five-course business lunch set is available from Mondays to Fridays, 12 noon – 3pm, at RM88 per person. View the menu here.

To make a reservation,WhatsApp https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=60162903864 or email restaurants@pullman-klcc.com.

Kwee Zeen, Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

Another business set lunch to try in a prime location in Damansara without needing to head into the city is at Kwee Zeen, Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara. The set lunch is available from Monday – Friday, 12pm to 2.30pm. The 2-course set menu is priced at RM48 per person while the 3-course set menu is priced at RM68 per person.

For the current menu, click here. Visit the website to make a reservation.

Cilantro Restaurant & Wine Bar

One of the best restaurants in KL, Cilantro Restaurant & Wine Bar offers the Friday Executive Lunch series using only the freshest of ingredients specially flown in for the occasion. Seatings are limited so do book a table in advance.

For reservations, call +603-2179 8082 or visit the website.

