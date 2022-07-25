SHUCKED to Lemon Garden: 5 places in KL and Selangor for fresh oysters

Looking for the best seafood restaurants in KL and Selangor where you can dine on fresh oysters served with lemon or baked with cheese?

Oysters are considered to be one of the most delicious seafood in the world by many. Though these aren’t the easiest seafood to enjoy, they remain an interesting and decadent dish many seafood lovers seek for.

Not only are they tasty and can be consumed in various ways, but they’re also low in calories, making them an excellent guilt-free choice for indulging in seafood. A serving of six medium-sized oysters (wild, raw, or steamed) is less than 50 calories and provides 12g of protein, so go ahead and order a dozen without worrying about your waistline. They’re also a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, copper, zinc, selenium, and vitamin B12.

While oysters have joined the ranks of luxury food such as caviar and lobster over the years, did you know that they weren’t always known as premium food? Oyster sales boomed from the early 19th century onwards when they were sold as a popular cheap street food snack in cities such as London, Paris, and New York. Unfortunately, this led to overfishing and exploitation. As those in the industry started realizing the importance of environmentally safe and ethical breeding of oysters for consumption, the price became more expensive.

There are a wide variety of seafood speciality restaurants in KL and Selangor serving up fresh and delicious oysters where you can enjoy them raw or baked; however, you like them best. Depending on the season, oyster selections can differ, but here we have listed some of the best places where oysters are sourced and served up fresh.

5 best seafood restaurants to enjoy delicious oysters in KL and Selangor: