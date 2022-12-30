Plan a memorable 2023 Chinese New Year reunion dinner at these hotels in KL and Selangor

Located in the heart of KL, YEN presents its prosperous Chinese New Year 2023 offerings with four delicious set menus from 2 January to 5 February: Spot of Sunshine, Prosperous Life Forever, Wishing You Prosperity and Double Happiness. Each set will include the signature Norwegian salmon fish with air-dried Szechuan fish chips, crispy salted egg fish skin and red palm oil. In contrast, the Double Happiness set menu will entail a premium abalone yee sang with premium caviar, gold flakes, truffle oil and red palm oil.

In the Spot of Sunshine set, you will find dishes such as stewed money bag dumplings with sliced abalone, sea cucumber and sun-dried oyster with sea moss, double-boiled chicken soup with fish maw, matsutake mushrooms, radish and Hokkaido scallop, along with braised Hong Kong ee fu noodles with Sabah king prawn and Shimeju mushrooms.

For the Prosperous Life Forever set, dishes like braised superior chicken soup, wok-fried fresh scallops with prawn ball, arrowhead and asparagus with truffles, braised Hong Kong Pak Choy and braised Hokkaido crab claw will be served.

If you decide to pick the Wishing You Prosperity set, the menu comprises YEN’s mini “Monk Jumped Over the Wall” (abalone, fish maw, sea cucumber and sun-dried Hokkaido scallop), stewed money bag, stir-fried lotus root with assorted vegetables, crispy Hokkaido shelled scallops in Japanese barbecue sauce and braised Hong Kong Ee Fu noodle with pan-seared cod fish.

Lastly, the Double Happiness set consists of bird’s nest soup with lobster meat, steamed slice tiger grouper fish cooked in Teochew style, stewed money bag, steamed pineapple enzyme-fed chicken, and wok-fried red & jasmine rice with scallops, prawns and crab meat.

To end the night, each set will feature a sweetened yam cream soup with peach gum, sago pearl and rice dumpling, and a steamed double-layer traditional Ninko fresh grated coconut.

Explore the menu here.

Spot of Sunshine: RM238 per person (minimum two pax)

Prosperous Life Forever: RM328 per person (minimum two pax)

Wishing You Prosperity: RM368 per person (minimum six pax)

Double Happiness: RM428 per person 9 (minimum six pax)

For enquiries, email bf.wkualalumpur@whotels.com or WhatsApp and contact +6012 -357-4788.