Bring brunch back: Your favourite cafes and restaurants are doing deliveries now

Brunch is just something many cannot go without and here are the restaurants and cafes that provide delivery services in KL and PJ.
Seeing as COVID-19 has caused disruptions in many avenues of businesses around the world, people needed to get creative to survive. Thankfully, there are plenty of great delivery services in KL with restaurants and cafes bringing brunch to our dining table. Even our local cocktail bars are making it more accessible than ever to have our favourite drinks delivered to our doorstep.
Fret not though. If you’re looking to cook, we’ve got you covered in that department too. Check this page from time to time as well will be updating this as we head into our third week of the MCO.
(Featured and Hero image: Tapestry KL)
Looking for a staple in French classic cooking? Look no further than Brasserie Léon in TTDI with its signature French steak and fries with secret sauce. It also has other French favourites like roasted chicken and melted raclette cheese, just to name a few. For this RMO period, Brasserie Léon will also be providing delivery for its pre-chosen meals every week. This week’s order of choice is mac & cheese for only RM12. Brasserie Léon offers free contactless delivery for orders above RM35 within TTDI only.
(Image credit: Brasserie Léon)
Huckleberry Food & Fare is a household name in the Damansara Heights neighbourhood. Having fed the community for years, it was without question that it would remain open during these trying times. This artisan bakery and café is offering both curbside pick-up as well as a delivery service for its freshly-baked pastries, brunch items, cakes, and more. Slide into their DMs on Instagram or hit them up at the number below.
(Image credit: Huckleberry Food and Fare)
Kenny Hills Bakers is arguably one of the best bakeries in all of Klang Valley and thankfully, we can still have it now. The 5-year-old bakery has become somewhat of a favourite to many, growing from just pastries and bread to having a full menu, complete with brunch as well (obviously). Do note that its Bukit Tunku outlet is open from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm while the Desa ParkCity and Ampang outlets close at 7.00 pm.
(Image credit: Kenny Hills Bakers)
While only around a year old, Tapestry in the heart of KL has become a rising star in the brunch scene so it’s only right that it continues its wave of popularity via delivery service. Unfortunately, it will be a limited menu but rest assured, the quality will still be the same. Call the number below at least 30 minutes in advance. Payment is also made via bank transfer.
(Image credit: Tapestry KL)
Located within Seventeen Mall is Superfine, one of the newer locations on this list and slowly making a name for itself in the industry. This contemporary cafe in PJ offers great all-day breakfasts alongside other options like sandwiches and burgers. You can also have coffee, tea, and cold-pressed juice to go with your meal. Superfine also offers free delivery if you order above RM30 and your delivery location is within a 5KM radius of its outlet.
(Image credit: Superfine)
Bangsar is home to a wide variety of brunch spots, but none really quite hits the spot these days like Urban Daybreak in Jalan Telawi. This all-day breakfast spot is open daily to serve you amazing brunches like classic french toast, waffles, and the all-day breakfast. What’s more, you’ll get free delivery service if you order above RM50 and if your location is within 10KM. To contact them, simply send them a DM on Facebook or Instagram; you can also call or text the number provided below.
(Image credit: Urban Daybreak)
Jann taps into the Petaling Street tapestry to come up with an ingenious solution for the Sunday brunch. Jann’s Chinatown BBQ Platter (RM148) and Jann Burger Box (RM98) features famous desserts sourced from KL’s cradle of Chinese street foods – Kim’s Soya Bean Tau Foo Fah and Madam Tang’s Muah Chee, paired together with Jann’s homemade herbal drink and barbecued delights – in addition to the establishment’s own gastronomic creations such as ribs, chicken wings and Kung Pao Angus Beef Burgers.
(Image credit: Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown)