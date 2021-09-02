A list of brunch spots in KL open for fully vaccinated individuals

It’s time to master the perfect food flat-lays once again in these brunch spots in KL.

Don’t you miss the simple joys of having brunch at your favourite joint? Well, if you received the second dose of vaccine, then you’re all set to explore. We’ve curated a guide to navigating to the best brunch spots that are open for fully vaccinated individuals. Not only are we excited to brunch out but these restaurants below will ignite your love for early morning brunch sessions with loved ones.

Keep in mind to present your digital vaccination certificate before entering the restaurants while adhering to SOPs at all times.

Check out the list of famous brunch spots in KL

Breakfast Thieves KL

Image credit: Breakfast Thieves

Breakfast Thieves is ready to steal your heart once again. The dreamy industrial glasshouse is finally open for dine-ins and is ready to serve. It’s time to reignite your love for the Viking’s Brekkie, Cereal & French and the Croque Madame. Don’t forget to order a cuppa on the side too.

9 AM – 5 PM, Tuesday to Sunday / Only accepting walk-ins

Yellow Brick Road

Image credit: Yellow Brick Road

When we think of brunch, Yellow Brick Road comes to mind and thankfully, the restaurant will resume dine-in operations starting September 2. Are you ready to bless your Instagram feed with their drool-worthy pancakes and wholesome big breakfast meals?

10 AM – 8 PM, open daily / Only accepting walk-ins

You can order online or call the direct line: +603-2856-0903

Kaffe 16

Image credit: Kaffe 16

If you miss exploring Chinatown, it’s required to pay Kaffe 16 a visit. Consider visiting this cafe, if you haven’t. Plus, the food and coffee selection after a long day of exploring is worth it. Buttermilk Chicken Karaage Spaghetti, we’re coming for you.

9 AM – 5 PM, Tuesday to Sunday / Only accepting walk-ins

Rubberduck

Image credit: Rubberduck

When we hear Rubberduck has reopened for dine-in, our hearts sing with joy. If you’re looking for a mean breakfast wrap, tempeh bowls and granola bowls, trust Rubberduck to make your day. Plus, the feeling of coming here after a successful run in the neighbourhood is definitely rewarding.

9 AM – 6 PM, Monday to Sunday / Only accepting walk-ins

You can order their delicious meals and drinks online.

Lisette’s

Image credit: Lisette’s

Fans of Lisette’s, rejoice. This restaurant is ready to embrace you with open arms – if you missed their sweet indulgence and hearty meals. Be sure to try their French toast and take away their pastries to enjoy at home too. It will be worth it.

8 AM – 10 PM, open daily / Only accepting walk-ins

Call the Bangsar outlet: +6016-767-0122 / +603-2201-7772

Call the Subang outlet: +6016-637-0019 / +603-8602-1219

Feeka Coffee Roasters

Image credit: Instagram/@carol.eats

You can never go wrong with coffee from Feeka Coffee Roasters, but their brekkie selections are worth exploring too. This hidden gem in Changkat Bukit Bintang is perfect for afternoon hangouts amidst a sea of lush greenery. We definitely have our eyes set on the Lemon & Ricotta pancakes.

8 AM – 10 PM, open daily. / Only accepting walk-ins

You can even order their delicious meals and drinks online.

The Butter Pantry KL

Image credit: The Butter Pantry

If you love desserts by That Last Bite, then you will enjoy visiting The Butter Pantry. Your one-way ticket to buttery goodness and mouth-watering sandwiches is in Little Korea, Ampang. Take a peek at their Instagram page and you will be sold. Pay them a visit for a quick pick-me-up, you won’t regret it.

10 AM – 8 PM, Tuesday to Sunday / Only accepting walk-ins

Check out the menu here.

Nippori Bistro

Image credit: Nippori Bistro

Missing Nippori Bistro’s fusion meals? Or the Smoked Salmon with Grapefruit Toast and Deep Sea Konbu Pasta? Well, you’re in for a treat. The restaurant is ready to satisfy your cravings. However, be sure to call to make reservations before making your way over.

12 PM – 9 PM, open daily / reservations only

Call +6011-5992-0379 to reserve and check out the menu here to order online.

Urban Daybreak

Image credit: Urban Daybreak

This Australian-inspired cafe is the talk of the town when it opens its doors in Telawi, Bangsar. Based on their tasty offerings and serene ambience, we can understand why. If you haven’t had the time to experience Urban Daybreak before, this is your chance. If you’re into a decadent savoury brunch, their best-selling Signature French Toast is worth trying on the menu.

8 AM – 7.30 PM, open daily / Only accepting walk-ins