Surround yourself with nature by visiting these cafes in KL and Cyberjaya

On the hunt for an ideal space that serves delectable food while enjoying nature ‘s ambience? Drop by these cafes for a soulful adventure in KL.

Kuala Lumpur is home to a variety of cafes that deliver the best atmosphere and delicious grubs. We curated a guide that will transport you to nature filled with floral blooms and lush greenery. Think about it: You can enjoy your go-to cuppa while indulging in sweet treats and bring a new plant home – honestly, the best combination in the world. Plus, it will instantly lift your mood after an exhausting week.

If you’re in the mood to try new eateries this weekend, why not add these cool cafes to your list? Keep reading to discover the best nature-themed cafes to unwind and explore in KL.

Here are a list of cafes to surround yourself with nature in KL to visit:

Bestow

Image credit: Instagram/@bestowrestaurant

One thing that caught our attention about Bestow at Jalan Imbi has to be the skylight and beautiful terrace. The ambience will captivate you with its vintage and homey feel. When it comes to the menu, the restaurant serves hearty brunch options such as Mediterranean Baked Eggs (Shakshouka with Beef Bacon) and Home-cured Salmon Toast, to name a few. Although fairly new, it’s worth visiting for a cuppa.

Operating hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10 AM – 6 PM.

Neutrals

Image credit: Instagram/@neutrals.ttdi

Amid the bustling streets of TTDI lies Neutrals with its industrial-meets-minimalist vibe. Its cosy interior space offers a great photo-op surrounded by potted plants and natural light. As for the menu, you can expect Japanese sando sandwiches with mouth-watering pastries to indulge. Their best-selling sandwiches? The Maple Chicken Sando and Scotch Egg Sando.

Operating hours: Monday and Tuesday, Thursday – Sunday, 8 AM – 10 PM (kitchen opens at 9:30 AM, last call at 4.30 PM).

The Botanist

Image credit: Instagram/@thebotanistgreencafe

The Botanist is worth the trip to Cyberjaya if you’re looking for a change of scenery. Offering both indoor and outdoor seatings, this cafe will transport you to nature. Upon arriving, you will be spoiled with choices as the menu serves delicious breakfast, sandwiches and baos. Don’t miss out on the latter ranging from the Salmon Run to Crumbly Cheese and the Koko Chicken Bao. Order for delivery here.

Operating hours: Tuesday – Sunday : 8.30am-4.00pm

Sipping Corner

Image credit: Instagram/@sippingcorner

This cafe is no stranger to any plant enthusiast. Located in Ampang and Puchong, Sipping Corner provides a cool space with a relaxed setting. The cafe specialises in homemade pastries along with artisanal coffee to kickstart the day. You can even pass the time by window shopping for a new plant (or more) to complete your abode.

Puchong outlet: 018-578-6311

Ampang outlet: 018-974-6311

Operating hours: 9 AM – 6 PM (daily)

Planter Chin

Image credit: Instagram/@planterchin

Coffee, plants and adorable cats – what could be better? Planter Chin is an opportunity for every foodie to unwind over a cup of coffee while enjoying the atmosphere. The menu spans from breakfast favourites to hearty mains and toasties to enjoy. If you’re not in the mood for coffee, try out their seasonal kombucha.

Operating hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10 AM – 5 PM.

Fine Coffee & Flowers

Image credit: Instagram/@finecoffeeandflowers

If you’re a fan of pretty pastries, then you’re going to love Fine Coffee and Flowers. Yes, the name says it all. Every corner evokes a picturesque moment, filled with beautiful blooms and the finest coffee selections. The highlights lie within the elegant space, breakfast and pastry selections. As a treat, order their dreamy bespoke floral and vase arrangements to take home.

Call 03-2300-0793 to make a reservation.

Operating hours: 9 AM – 6 PM (daily)

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Marcus Loke; Featured image credit: Instagram/@thebotanistgreencafe