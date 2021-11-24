Catch up with your bosom buddies for a festive afternoon tea tête-à-tête

Kickstart the festive cheer at one of the highest restaurants in Kuala Lumpur. A festive afternoon tea served amidst the clouds, you may take in all sweet and savoury bites curated by Banyan Tree, including Butter Gipfel, Japanese Smoked Duck, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Chestnut Mont Blanc, Cranberry and Classic Scones. Are you thrilled yet?

Dine-in at RM188+ per person with a selection of coffee or tea; RM198+ per person with one festive cocktail

Available until 31 December 2021, 3pm-5pm