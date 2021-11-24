Catch up with your bosom buddies for a festive afternoon tea tête-à-tête

Afternoon tea gets a festive dressing during Christmas.
It’s the festive season. Some call it the holiday season, while for many, it’s a season of gluttony. Invitations to soirees and Christmas dinner are aplenty typical this time of the year. Hotels and restaurants are rolling out dining promotions all month long. As the Brits might say, let’s push the boat out. Let us indulge in gastronomic decadence, starting with festive afternoon tea.
The best Christmas afternoon tea in KL for 2021:
Presented in classic 3-tier English tea stand, the festive high tea features seasonal savoury eats and sweet treats, including Pulled Turkey and Celeriac Pie, Sliced Turkey and Cranberry Rolls, Salmon Gravlax with Pickled Cucumber and Cream Cheese, Smoked Chicken Tartlets and Freshly Baked Scones served with Hilton Kuala Lumpur Signature Hibiscus Jam. All set against the scenic backdrop of the Lake Garden.
Festive Themed High Tea Set: RM98 nett per person
1 December 2021-6 January 2022, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays
Kickstart the festive cheer at one of the highest restaurants in Kuala Lumpur. A festive afternoon tea served amidst the clouds, you may take in all sweet and savoury bites curated by Banyan Tree, including Butter Gipfel, Japanese Smoked Duck, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Chestnut Mont Blanc, Cranberry and Classic Scones. Are you thrilled yet?
Dine-in at RM188+ per person with a selection of coffee or tea; RM198+ per person with one festive cocktail
Available until 31 December 2021, 3pm-5pm
Line up your tummy with delicious sweets while your fingers get tangled up making a Christmas wreath. Aloft partners with florist Bloom This for an exclusive afternoon tea interlaced with a wreath-making class under the tutelage of professionals. The decadent spread includes Crab Roll on Compressed Watermelon with Olive Dust, Smoked Salmon on Toast sprinkled with Lumpfish Roe, homemade scones and petit-fours.
18 December 2021, 2pm-4pm, RM188+ per person
Reservations close 15 December 2021