Catch up with your bosom buddies for a festive afternoon tea tête-à-tête

24 Nov 2021 08:04 AM

Afternoon tea gets a festive dressing during Christmas. 

It’s the festive season. Some call it the holiday season, while for many, it’s a season of gluttony. Invitations to soirees and Christmas dinner are aplenty typical this time of the year. Hotels and restaurants are rolling out dining promotions all month long. As the Brits might say, let’s push the boat out. Let us indulge in gastronomic decadence, starting with festive afternoon tea. 

The best Christmas afternoon tea in KL for 2021:

Jump To / Table of Contents

  • The Lounge, Hilton Kuala Lumpur
  • Altitude, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur
  • WXYZ, Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral
The Lounge, Hilton Kuala Lumpur

The Lounge, Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Presented in classic 3-tier English tea stand, the festive high tea features seasonal savoury eats and sweet treats, including Pulled Turkey and Celeriac Pie, Sliced Turkey and Cranberry Rolls, Salmon Gravlax with Pickled Cucumber and Cream Cheese, Smoked Chicken Tartlets and Freshly Baked Scones served with Hilton Kuala Lumpur Signature Hibiscus Jam. All set against the scenic backdrop of the Lake Garden. 

Festive Themed High Tea Set: RM98 nett per person 

1 December 2021-6 January 2022, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays

The Lounge, Hilton Kuala Lumpur
Reserve here
Altitude, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Altitude, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Kickstart the festive cheer at one of the highest restaurants in Kuala Lumpur. A festive afternoon tea served amidst the clouds, you may take in all sweet and savoury bites curated by Banyan Tree, including Butter Gipfel, Japanese Smoked Duck, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Chestnut Mont Blanc, Cranberry and Classic Scones. Are you thrilled yet? 

Dine-in at RM188+ per person with a selection of coffee or tea; RM198+ per person with one festive cocktail 

Available until 31 December 2021, 3pm-5pm

Altitude, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur
Reserve here
WXYZ, Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral

WXYZ, Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral

Line up your tummy with delicious sweets while your fingers get tangled up making a Christmas wreath. Aloft partners with florist Bloom This for an exclusive afternoon tea interlaced with a wreath-making class under the tutelage of professionals. The decadent spread includes Crab Roll on Compressed Watermelon with Olive Dust, Smoked Salmon on Toast sprinkled with Lumpfish Roe, homemade scones and petit-fours.  

18 December 2021, 2pm-4pm, RM188+ per person 

Reservations close 15 December 2021

WXYZ, Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral
Reserve here
Hotels Afternoon Tea Dining Christmas
