Brad Pitt to Jay-Z: These are the best celebrity-owned wines to know about

Celebrity-owned wines are becoming the hottest thing this summer, so be sure you stay in the know,

Nowadays, celebrities are indulging in a variety of outrageously profitable side hustles. Aside from cosmetics and apparel, celebrities have begun investing in and launching their own wine brands. From Post Malone‘s Maison No.9 to Jay Z’s Champagne, these are some of the market’s standout celebrity-owned wines that you should add to your cart right now.

Invest in these best celebrity wine brands

Summer vacation entails spending time outside, preferably with a a glass of wine in hand. Wine makes everything better, whether you’re at the beach, relaxing at the pool side, or enjoying a lovely little picnic date. There are many wines to suit every taste, and price bracket. Also, several of your favourite celebrities have entered the industry by creating their own brands!

So it’s reasonable to assume that choosing a wine you’ll enjoy can be difficult. To make things easier, here are some of the stand-out celebrity owned wine brands on the market that you should certainly include to your bar cart from celebrities such as Post Malone, Cara Delevingne, and more.

Post Malone’s Rosé

After spending time in Provence working with winemaker Alexis Cornu, the rapper launched his first French rosé wine, Maison No. 9, in June 2020. The celebrity owned wine brand’s rosé is described as “clean, dry, crisp… with a texture that is mouthwat and savoury, perfect for drinking on its own or with a variety of dishes.” If you want to go “a little fancy,” this is the pick to go for.

Brad Pitt’s Rosé

Succumb to Miraval Castle’s exceptional Côtes-de-Provence rosé. The Wine Spectator ranked this rosé from the Var as the first of the world’s top hundred wines. The hue is a lovely petal pink with shimmering reflections. Château de Miraval on the Provence Coast offers beautiful aromas of fresh fruit and spring flowers. It discreetly combines a tremendous freshness and a magnificent complexity, and develops saline and mineral notes.

Jay Z’s Champagne

If you’ve got a whopping amount to spend on champagne for an extra, extra special occasion, then say hello to Jay Z’s Ace of Spades Champagne. The flashy bottle is still the most iconic cuvée in the range. Rich in old world champagne blending traditions, it is a trio of vintages from some of the region’s most lauded terroirs, resulting in a prestige cuvée with vibrant fresh fruit character and layers of complexity.

Tasting notes : Aromas of peach, apricot, and red berries are followed by crystalized citrus, orange blossom, and hints of brioche. The palate is rich of cherries, exotic fruits, lemon, vanilla, and honey. The mouth feel is soft and creamy, with a tinge of toastiness from the special Armand de Brignac dosage, which is aged for one year in French oak barrels.

The Delevingne sisters