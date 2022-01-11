Have your placed your order for Chinese New Year festive cookie boxes?

What is Chinese New Year without delicious cookies?
Whether or not you celebrate the occasion, these delicate cookies are typically enjoyed and savored by all races in Malaysia. From melt-in-your-mouth butter cookies and fragrant Nyonya Pineapple tarts to crunchy sweet almond and nutty Florentine cookies, the Chinese New Year festival in Malaysia is simply not complete without snacking on these traditional goodies.
We know that when it comes to buying Chinese New Year cookies in Malaysia, you’re spoilt for choice. There are loads of vendors selling, and while you may easily find them in supermarkets, the choices can be overwhelming. When it comes to traditional cookies, quality ingredients and freshness are both essential for the most enjoyable and delicious treats. Make the wrong choice and you’re stuck with an entire canister of disappointing cookies that don’t quite hit the mark.
To help make it easier for you, we’ve selected a few popular cookie vendors that are well-reviewed so you know you’re getting your money’s worth. Additionally, they’ve taken the trouble to package these cookies in lovely aesthetic boxes for a perfect gift if you’re visiting someone’s house for Chinese New Year or simply want to send your loved ones something special to mark the occasion. Or maybe you just want to treat yourself – no judgement here!
While many of these cookies are relatively easy to make by following simple recipes online, not all of us have the time or patience to bake them from scratch. Without the experience or skills, it can very well end up becoming a disaster in the kitchen if it’s your first time making cookies. These cookies have been lovingly crafted and handmade so you can skip all those hours in the kitchen and simply revel in the delicious flavours and get into the spirit of Chinese New Year.
Here are our top picks of Chinese New Year cookies you can order online:
Lavish Patisserie cakes and cookies are exclusively available on Eat Cake Today. Working together with award-winning and professional pastry chefs, they formulate cakes and cookies based on Malaysians’ taste preferences and flavours.
For the festive occasion, Lavish Patisserie offers two cookie gift sets: The Chinese New Year Prosperity Set (RM88) and Chinese New Year Fortune Gift Box (RM138) which include pineapple tarts, chocolate almond cookies, fried surimi, and dried shrimp rolls. The best part? Delivery is free in Klang Valley and there’s even four-hour delivery available (depending on location) – which is perfect if you need a CNY gift at the last minute.
Image credit: Eat Cake Today Facebook page
Looking for Chinese New Year cookies that you can indulge in without feeling too guilty? Wholesome Treats offer cookies with low sugar, low fat, vegan and gluten-free options so you don’t need to worry about your waistline.
For Chinese New Year, Wholesome Treats has crafted a special menu offering cookies such as Cranberry Orange, Belgian Choc Walnut, Raisin Oatmeal, Eggless Coffee cookies and more, ranging from RM24 – RM30. Choose from two flavours of your choice from this range for the CNY Cookie Gift Set, where they will package your selection in a festive box (RM52).
Image credit: Wholesome Treats Facebook page
Jenny Bakery is known for their specialty butter cookies. Jenny Bakery imports 100% authentic and freshly made melt-in-your-mouth butter cookies with no preservatives directly from Hong Kong.
For Chinese New Year, you can pre-order a festive tin box filled with these delicious cookies. Choose from Signature 4 Mix Butter Cookies (RM79), Amazing 8 Mix Nuts Cookies (RM145), and more.
Image credit: Jenny Bakery on Instagram
Bimi Bear is an online bakery that specialises in artisan scones and pastries.
For Chinese New Year, their Golden Crate box represents abundance of wealth, fortune and luck with exclusive eggless cookies and artisan Choco Butter cookies. Also included are premiun dried white flower mushrooms, dried scallops and rose tea, for a perfectly curated CNY box that will make a valuable and pretty gift.
There’s also the Spring Basket that includes Chinese New Year Exclusive – Eggless Cookies, new Matcha flavored cookies, Choco Butter artisan cookies, and a mystery red packet that allows you to re-experience your childhood favorite snacks.
Image credit: Bimi Bear on Instagram
This KL-based home baker offers goodies such as macarons, ice cream, cookies and more that you can order online. Their treats are carefully packed in aesthetic gift boxes, perfect for impressing a host!
For Chinese New Year, their festive Chinese New Year Gift Set includes Golden Pineapple Tarts, Genmai Houjicha Cookies, Belgian Choc Walnut Cookies, Crunchie Co. x Three Chirpy Birds Coaster, Crunchie Co. x Three Chirpy Birds CNY Stickers, and Crunchie Co. Exclusive Angpow Packets.
Main image credit: Wholesome Treats/Facebook. The story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia